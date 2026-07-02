Following the hearing, producer Amit Jani took to X to claim that the court had not granted Salman Khan any interim relief. In a strongly worded post, Jani maintained that there was no stay on the film and described the adjournment as a procedural step rather than a victory for the actor. Stressing that the judiciary functions independently of celebrity status, Jani argued that fame and influence hold no sway inside a courtroom. Reiterating his confidence in the project, he said Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy remains on course for a global release and claimed it would eventually open in around 8,000 cinemas worldwide.

Salman Khan moved the Delhi High Court last month, contending that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy draws from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he continues to face legal proceedings. The actor has argued that the filmmakers are attempting to commercially exploit his identity and public image without his consent, in violation of an earlier Delhi High Court order safeguarding his personality rights. Along with seeking a stay on the film's release, Khan has also requested the removal of all promotional material associated with the project.

During the hearing, counsel representing the filmmakers told the court that only a teaser has been released so far and that the movie has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification. The producers further assured the court that neither the trailer nor the film would be released before the next date of hearing.

With the filmmakers assuring the court that no further promotional material or the film itself will be released before the next hearing, the dispute will now return before the Delhi High Court on July 6, when the court is expected to consider Salman Khan's plea for interim relief.

The filmmakers have denied the allegations from the outset. In response to the legal notice issued by Khan's team in June, Jani maintained that Kala Hiran is not a biopic on the Bollywood star. He said the film is based entirely on material available in the public domain and focuses on the Bishnoi community's commitment to wildlife conservation rather than the actor's personal life. Calling the legal action premature, Jani had argued that only the film's poster had been unveiled at that stage and that very little of the project had been made public.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.