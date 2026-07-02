Salman Khan alleges film exploits blackbuck case, makers deny biopic claims
Dubai: The legal battle between Salman Khan and the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is set to continue after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on the actor's plea seeking to halt the film's release until July 6.
Following the hearing, producer Amit Jani took to X to claim that the court had not granted Salman Khan any interim relief. In a strongly worded post, Jani maintained that there was no stay on the film and described the adjournment as a procedural step rather than a victory for the actor. Stressing that the judiciary functions independently of celebrity status, Jani argued that fame and influence hold no sway inside a courtroom. Reiterating his confidence in the project, he said Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy remains on course for a global release and claimed it would eventually open in around 8,000 cinemas worldwide.
The matter came up before Justice Jyoti Singh after Salman Khan sought an interim injunction against the film's release, alleging that it is based on his long-running blackbuck poaching case and infringes upon his personality rights.
During the hearing, counsel representing the filmmakers told the court that only a teaser has been released so far and that the movie has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification. The producers further assured the court that neither the trailer nor the film would be released before the next date of hearing.
After recording the undertaking and noting that the producer's rejoinder is yet to be filed, the Delhi High Court deferred the matter until July 6.
Salman Khan moved the Delhi High Court last month, contending that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy draws from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he continues to face legal proceedings. The actor has argued that the filmmakers are attempting to commercially exploit his identity and public image without his consent, in violation of an earlier Delhi High Court order safeguarding his personality rights. Along with seeking a stay on the film's release, Khan has also requested the removal of all promotional material associated with the project.
The filmmakers have denied the allegations from the outset. In response to the legal notice issued by Khan's team in June, Jani maintained that Kala Hiran is not a biopic on the Bollywood star. He said the film is based entirely on material available in the public domain and focuses on the Bishnoi community's commitment to wildlife conservation rather than the actor's personal life. Calling the legal action premature, Jani had argued that only the film's poster had been unveiled at that stage and that very little of the project had been made public.
With the filmmakers assuring the court that no further promotional material or the film itself will be released before the next hearing, the dispute will now return before the Delhi High Court on July 6, when the court is expected to consider Salman Khan's plea for interim relief.