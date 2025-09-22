After some chaos, Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he is very much a part of Hera Pheri 3
Dubai: For months, fans of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise were left worried when Paresh Rawal announced his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3.
Rumours pointed towards a possible fallout with Akshay Kumar, and reports even suggested legal tensions between Rawal and Kumar’s production house. The news sent fans — who have loved Rawal’s portrayal of the unforgettable Baburao — into a frenzy.
Now, the storm seems to have settled. Rawal has confirmed that he is very much a part of Hera Pheri 3, which is expected to go on floors next year. The update has brought much-needed relief to audiences who have been eagerly awaiting the third installment featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal together once again.
Director Priyadarshan has also weighed in, clarifying that there was never any real conflict between the lead stars. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, he revealed: “Me and Paresh never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh never had any issues. There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurising Paresh… but our relationship has never been affected.”
He further added that Akshay Kumar himself chose to remain calm amid the chaos: “Akshay told me, ‘Prince sir, if it happens, let it happen. Otherwise, let’s forget it.’ That’s all. There are other bad forces which created a lot of issues. It is not worth talking about them.”
With Rawal back on board and filming expected to begin next year, fans can finally look forward to Baburao’s return — and the much-loved trio’s comedy chaos — on the big screen.
Why is Hera Pheri 3 such a big deal?
Few comedy films in Bollywood have achieved cult status like Hera Pheri (2000) and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) became cultural icons. Their dialogues still dominate memes, reels, and nostalgic fan conversations. So when talk of a third installment surfaced, expectations immediately shot through the roof.
Why did fans panic about Hera Pheri 3?
Paresh Rawal’s sudden announcement that he was stepping away from the film sent fans into a frenzy. For many, there is no Hera Pheri without Baburao. Rumours quickly swirled about a fallout with Akshay Kumar, and even whispers of legal complications. Given how deeply attached audiences are to Rawal’s character, the news hit hard.
What’s the current status of the film?
Fortunately for fans, Rawal later confirmed he is back on board, putting the speculation to rest. “Things are on track,” he reassured in an interview, adding that filming is expected to roll next year. His return means that the iconic trio will finally share screen space again after nearly two decades.
Did Paresh Rawal have issues with Akshay Kumar?
Director Priyadarshan was quick to shut down talk of a rift. “Me and Paresh never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh never had any issues,” he told Pinkvilla.
So what really went wrong?
Priyadarshan hinted at external interference. “There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurising Paresh… But our relationship has never been affected,” he explained, without naming names. The suggestion was clear: the drama was less about personal conflicts and more about outside pressures.
How did Akshay Kumar respond to the chaos?
Priyadarshan recalled Akshay’s composed stance. For the filmmaker, this attitude reflects the realities of show business. “In this industry, you have enemies, friends, fans, critics… so many things. How I survived 40 years, I still don’t know.”
Why does Paresh Rawal’s return matter so much?
Baburao isn’t just another comic role — he’s the heartbeat of Hera Pheri. With his eccentric mannerisms, perfect comic timing, and surprising vulnerability, Rawal elevated the franchise from slapstick to cultural phenomenon. Fans have long argued that without Baburao, Hera Pheri 3 would lack its soul. His decision to return has reassured audiences that the magic can be recreated.
What’s next for fans?
With Rawal officially back, and Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar dismissing rumours of discord, Hera Pheri 3 finally seems ready to move forward. For long-time fans, that means the return of one of Bollywood’s most beloved trios — and the hope of reliving the timeless chaos, laughs, and heart that only Baburao, Raju, and Shyam can deliver.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox