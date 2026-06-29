'Hera Pheri 3 will never hit screens': Priyadarshan confirms exit from troubled franchise

The original films had starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Bollywood’s most anticipated comedies may now have hit a dead end. Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is officially no longer associated with the long-discussed Hera Pheri 3, and has cast serious doubt over whether the film will ever make it to theatres.
While earlier this year the filmmaker had expressed optimism that the third instalment of the cult franchise could still take shape, just not immediately, his stance has now shifted dramatically. He has stepped away from the project entirely, signalling a major setback for fans hoping to see the trio reunite.
The update first surfaced through producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala, who stated that Priyadarshan was no longer part of the film. The director later confirmed the development himself, putting an end to speculation about his involvement.
Moreover, Priyadarshan suggested that the project may not survive its ongoing complications at all.
“What Firoz has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present. To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant,” he told Hindustan Times.
Despite differing public statements from the production side earlier, where Firoz had claimed things were “on track and moving in the right direction” while also saying “Priyadarshan is not part of it”, the filmmaker’s latest remarks suggest the project is far from stable.
While Hera Pheri and its sequel cemented their place as some of Bollywood’s most beloved comedies, fans have been eagerly awaiting the third instalment, which has remained stuck in limbo for years.
At the centre of the dispute is a legal disagreement over who actually owns the franchise. South-based production house Seven Arts International has claimed rights over the Hera Pheri title and its characters, arguing that control does not rest with producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala. Nadiadwala, however, has pushed back against this assertion, keeping the ownership battle unresolved.
The confusion deepened further after a spokesperson from Akshay Kumar’s production team stated that they had purchased the rights from Nadiadwala, believing he held legitimate ownership at the time.
On the creative front, the plan was to reunite the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, with Priyadarshan returning to the director’s chair. But even that lineup has faced disruption, most notably when Paresh Rawal briefly exited the project in May 2025 before later rejoining.
Recently, reports recently claimed that Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3 and even returned his signing amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15 per cent interest. While the actor had not publicly addressed the speculation yet, the development has reignited questions around whether the long-delayed sequel will ever truly make it to screens.
Adding to the uncertainty is director Priyadarshan’s own reaction to the reports. Speaking to ETimes about Rawal's future in the film, the filmmaker, had said, “I am not aware.”
Priyadarshan had also told Pinkvilla, "Me and Paresh never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh never had any issues. There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurising Paresh… but our relationship has never been affected.”
He further added that Akshay Kumar himself chose to remain calm amid the trouble. “Akshay told me, ‘Prince sir, if it happens, let it happen. Otherwise, let’s forget it.’ That’s all. There are other bad forces which created a lot of issues. It is not worth talking about them.”
Earlier this year, Akshay himself admitted that Hera Pheri 3 is currently not moving ahead. Speaking to journalist Subhankar Mishra on YouTube, the actor revealed just how uncertain the project’s future remains. Akshay explained that the film is not happening at the moment due to several unresolved issues and agreements, clarifying that the delays are not because of friction between the three lead actors.
Strangely enough, the trio recently appeared together again in Welcome To The Jungle, also produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, offering fans a reunion, just not in the long-awaited third instalment of Hera Pheri.