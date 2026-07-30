Premiums rise 12% to Dh3.8 billion while insurance service results climb 68%
Dubai: Sukoon Insurance reported a 39% increase in first-half profit before tax to Dh302.8 million, supported by improved underwriting performance and stable investment returns.
Gross written premiums increased 12% year on year to Dh3.8 billion during the first six months of 2026, while insurance service results rose 68% to Dh241 million. Investment income grew 11% to Dh160.2 million.
Solvency ratio reaches 260%
Total equity increased 5% from the start of the year to Dh3.53 billion, while Sukoon’s solvency ratio stood at 260%, compared with the minimum requirement of 100%.
Our first-half 2026 financial results reflect the strength of our core business and our continued focus on disciplined execution. We have delivered healthy growth while improving profitability, supported by strong underwriting performance and stable investment returns.Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Sukoon Insurance
Sukoon said it remains focused on improving customer experience, expanding its digital capabilities and meeting the changing needs of individuals, families and businesses across the UAE.