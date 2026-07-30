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Sukoon profit jumps 39% after premiums hit Dh3.8 billion

Premiums rise 12% to Dh3.8 billion while insurance service results climb 68%

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Sukoon profit jumps 39% after premiums hit Dh3.8 billion
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Dubai: Sukoon Insurance reported a 39% increase in first-half profit before tax to Dh302.8 million, supported by improved underwriting performance and stable investment returns.

Gross written premiums increased 12% year on year to Dh3.8 billion during the first six months of 2026, while insurance service results rose 68% to Dh241 million. Investment income grew 11% to Dh160.2 million.

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Solvency ratio reaches 260%

Total equity increased 5% from the start of the year to Dh3.53 billion, while Sukoon’s solvency ratio stood at 260%, compared with the minimum requirement of 100%.

Our first-half 2026 financial results reflect the strength of our core business and our continued focus on disciplined execution. We have delivered healthy growth while improving profitability, supported by strong underwriting performance and stable investment returns.
Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Sukoon Insurance

Sukoon said it remains focused on improving customer experience, expanding its digital capabilities and meeting the changing needs of individuals, families and businesses across the UAE.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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