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Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite for next love story shooting begins in October

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri for a mature love story with action

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri are set to reunite for their next film
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri are set to reunite for their next film

Dubai: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri are set to reunite for their next film, with shooting scheduled to begin in Mumbai this October. The yet-untitled project, backed by Yash Raj Films, is being described as a mature, unconventional love story that also incorporates action, marking a shift from the tone of their first collaboration, Saiyaara.

From Mumbai to Goa

According to a report by Mid-Day, Suri has already conducted look tests for the lead actors in July and August, ahead of the shoot itself. The first schedule will be filmed at an indoor set at YRF Studios in Andheri, with the initial portions focused on introducing Ahaan and Aneet's characters, alongside scenes set at their respective homes.

From there, the production will move to Goa in November, where the love story is expected to progress further. If the schedule holds, the film is on track to wrap by December.

'Not a bubblegum romance'

A source close to the project told Mid-Day that the film is being shaped as something distinct from typical romantic fare. "It's an unconventional and a quirky love story. Mohit conducted the look tests in July and August. From October, he will kick off the shoot at an indoor set at YRF Studios in Andheri," the source said.

Producer Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, reportedly pushed for a different direction from the outset. "Producer Akshaye Widhani was clear that he didn't want a bubblegum romance. It's a mature and unconventional love story that is right up Mohit's alley. Unlike Saiyaara, this movie will have action as well," the source added.

Clearing up the title confusion

The project has been the subject of some confusion in recent months, with several reports earlier claiming the film was titled Satranga. Sources close to the production have since clarified that this was never accurate, and the film remains officially untitled as it heads into shooting.

A reunion years in the making

Suri first announced plans to reunite with Panday and Padda back in April, shortly after Saiyaara's release turned both actors into breakout names. The film went on to cross Rs 300 crore domestically and over Rs 450 crore internationally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, making the pairing's second outing one of the more closely watched follow-ups on this year's Bollywood calendar.

In the months since, both actors have kept busy with other commitments. Panday has been shooting an action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, while Padda has been filming the series Shakti Shalini. Both are expected to wrap those projects before shifting focus fully to the Suri film.

What comes after

Once this project wraps, Suri is set to move on to another major collaboration, a gangster drama for producer Ram Gopal Varma, expected to begin filming in early 2027. For now, though, attention remains on Panday and Padda's second outing with Suri, with Yash Raj Films clearly betting on the pairing as more than a one-film success story.

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