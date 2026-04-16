Saiyaara magic returns: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite for round two in new Mohit Suri film

Get ready for your playlist (and emotions) to suffer again.
The Saiyaara universe clearly isn’t done serving emotions.
After delivering what became India’s biggest romantic blockbuster, director Mohit Suri and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani are teaming up once again. And this time, they're reportedly cooking something more 'intense'.
The original Saiyaara duo, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are also returning to the fold.
A press statement from Yash Raj Films confirms the reunion, teasing an untitled project that promises 'heartfelt storytelling' and 'unforgettable melodies'—so, get ready for your playlist (and emotions) to suffer again.
Talking about the film’s theme, Mohit Suri leans into what he does best: love that refuses to behave. “It’s always been love stories for me: overwhelming, when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore,” he says, adding that he gravitates towards intensity as a storyteller. “The film explores this unabashedly.”
Akshaye Widhani echoes the sentiment, framing the collaboration as less of a film and more of an emotional experience.
“With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black,” he says, calling Saiyaara a moment they’ll always cherish.
Also confirmed: Ahaan and Aneet are very much in.
Since Saiyaara turned into a cultural moment, both leads have stayed busy. Ahaan Panday has signed on with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet Padda is set to appear in Maddock’s horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.
Made on a modest budget, Saiyaara raked in Rs 338 crore nett in India and around Rs 580 crore worldwide, setting new records for an Indian romantic film. Its soundtrack basically lived rent-free in streaming charts for months.