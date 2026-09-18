Konkona Sen Sharma wishes Amol Parashar on 40th birthday, sending dating rumours into overdrive

Instagram birthday sketch sends Konkona–Amol dating speculation into high gear
Some couples announce their relationship with a caption. Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar apparently prefer doing it with a comedy sketch set to music.
On Thursday, the two shared a playful Instagram reel to mark Amol's 40th birthday, set to Imael Angel's Bad Times. The text overlay joked, "When it's his birthday and he doesn't want to do anything!" and Konkona kept the caption just as breezy: "HBD AP!"
Several actors dropped by to wish Amol and clearly enjoyed the reel a little too much, including Kusha Kapila, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amruta Subhash, Akshay Oberoi, Gulshan Devaiah, Dolly Singh, Ayush Sharma, Tara Sharma, and Tillotama Shome.
Konkona also posted on her Instagram Stories, calling Amol "Besharam" — a nod to his live show Besharam Aadmi.
Konkona and Amol reportedly started dating after co-starring in Alankrita Shrivastava's 2019 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. They've kept things deliberately private ever since.
Asked last year how he'd describe his relationship with Konkona, Amol kept it typically vague and told Times of India, "That is for us to worry about." He did open up a little about their bond on set, though: "We had a great time working together. That's why we're still friends... not everybody you kind of connect with at the same level as I did with Konkona."
He had also told Hindustan Times that he no longer reacts to the rumours. “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. If there is something and if I want to share it, I will share it on social media myself.”
The actor added, “See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain (With some you are close, with some you are very close). Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!”