The global race for critical minerals is reshaping world politics

Lithium, cobalt and rare earths are becoming strategic resources that will shape power
In the twentieth century, oil was the resource that shaped the world. It fuelled economies, determined strategic alliances and transformed countries into global powers. Nations competed to secure access to it because they understood a simple reality: those who controlled the resources powering the global economy often held a significant advantage over those who did not.
Today, another race is quietly unfolding. This time, however, the competition is not over oil fields or pipelines. It is over critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements. Most people rarely think about these resources, yet they are essential to many of the technologies that have become part of everyday life. From artificial intelligence and electric vehicles to renewable energy systems and advanced military equipment, critical minerals have become essential building blocks of the 21st century economy.
What makes these minerals particularly important is the growing number of industries that depend on them. Behind every electric vehicle battery, every AI data centre and every advanced semiconductor lies a supply chain that begins in a mine. As governments and companies invest billions into emerging technologies, demand for these resources is rising rapidly. What was once viewed as a niche issue for mining companies has become a question of economic competitiveness, technological leadership and national security.
This shift is changing how countries think about power. For decades, discussions about strategic resources revolved around energy security and oil supplies. Today, policymakers are increasingly focused on something different: who controls the minerals needed to build the technologies of the future.
Artificial intelligence provides perhaps the clearest example. Much of the public conversation surrounding AI focuses on innovation, algorithms and competition between technology companies. Yet the physical infrastructure supporting AI depends heavily on critical minerals. Data centres require vast amounts of copper for wiring and cooling systems. Advanced chips rely on materials such as gallium and germanium. Battery backup systems require lithium, cobalt and nickel. As investment in AI accelerates, so does the demand for the minerals that make it possible.
The same trend can be seen in the global transition towards cleaner energy. Electric vehicles rely on lithium-ion batteries. Wind turbines, solar panels and energy storage systems all require specialised minerals that are becoming increasingly important to industrial development. As countries pursue ambitious climate and energy targets, access to these resources is becoming a strategic priority rather than a purely commercial concern.
This growing demand has transformed critical minerals from ordinary commodities into strategic assets. Governments no longer see them simply as resources to be bought and sold on global markets. Instead, they are increasingly viewed as resources that can shape economic influence, industrial strength and geopolitical leverage.
No country understood this shift earlier than China. Long before critical minerals became a mainstream geopolitical issue, Beijing invested heavily across mining, refining and manufacturing supply chains. While much of the world focused on the technologies themselves, China focused on securing the resources needed to produce them.
Today, that strategy is paying dividends. China occupies a dominant position in several critical mineral supply chains and remains a key processor of many materials that modern industries depend on. Its influence extends beyond mining itself. In many cases, minerals extracted elsewhere are still processed in Chinese facilities before entering global markets.
As tensions between China and the United States continue to grow, critical minerals have become another arena of strategic competition. Governments across North America and Europe are investing heavily to diversify supply chains, reduce dependencies and strengthen domestic production capabilities. The concern is not simply about economic efficiency. It is about resilience. Policymakers increasingly recognise that dependence on a limited number of suppliers can create vulnerabilities during periods of geopolitical tension.
The implications extend beyond the civilian economy. Modern military capabilities rely heavily on critical minerals. Advanced fighter aircraft, missile systems, satellites and naval platforms all require specialised materials that are often sourced through concentrated supply chains. Access to these resources can influence a country’s ability to maintain military readiness and technological superiority.
For this reason, critical minerals are increasingly being discussed in the same way oil was discussed during previous decades. They are no longer viewed as a technical issue for industry experts. They are becoming part of broader conversations about security, strategy and national preparedness.
For the Gulf region, this presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and economic diversification. These ambitions depend on access to the resources that power modern technologies.
Recognising this reality, Gulf states have expanded investments across global mineral supply chains, particularly in Africa and other resource-rich regions. These investments are not simply about acquiring assets. They reflect a growing understanding that the future economy will be shaped not only by innovation but also by access to the materials that make innovation possible.
The comparison with oil is not exact. Critical minerals are more diverse, their supply chains are more complex, and their markets are less familiar to the public. Yet the broader lesson remains the same. Resources that underpin technological progress inevitably acquire strategic importance.
The race for critical minerals is not really about rocks buried beneath the ground. It is about who will power the technologies that define the next era of economic growth, military capability and global influence. The countries that recognise this reality today will be far better positioned to shape the global economy tomorrow.