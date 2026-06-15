The global race for critical minerals is reshaping world politics

Today, another race is quietly unfolding. This time, however, the competition is not over oil fields or pipelines. It is over critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements. Most people rarely think about these resources, yet they are essential to many of the technologies that have become part of everyday life. From artificial intelligence and electric vehicles to renewable energy systems and advanced military equipment, critical minerals have become essential building blocks of the 21st century economy.