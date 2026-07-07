Etihad Refinery’s first phase will process naphtha to produce Euro 5 gasoline
Dubai: The Government of Fujairah has signed an agreement to purchase gasoline production from Etihad Refinery, in a move aimed at strengthening the emirate’s fuel supply chain.
Etihad Refinery is a subsidiary of Etihad Energy Holding, a Dubai Financial Market-listed energy infrastructure and logistics company. The agreement provides a long-term commercial framework for the purchase of gasoline produced by the refinery.
The deal is expected to support the development of the Etihad Refinery project and help serve demand across local and regional markets.
The first phase of the Etihad Refinery project is expected to have a design capacity of about 15,000 barrels per day.
The refinery will mainly process naphtha to produce Euro 5-compliant gasoline, along with other refined petroleum products.
The agreement also supports the UAE’s broader push to develop value-added downstream industries, where refining, storage, logistics and transport are becoming increasingly important parts of the energy value chain.
Fujairah has been building its role in petroleum storage, logistics and related services, helped by its location outside the Strait of Hormuz and its established energy infrastructure.
The new agreement adds to that strategy by linking refinery output with long-term demand, giving the project a clearer commercial base once production comes onstream.
Etihad Energy Holding said it is focused on developing and operating strategic assets across the energy value chain, including refining, storage, logistics, maritime transportation and related infrastructure.
The Fujairah agreement is expected to support the refinery’s long-term sustainability, strengthen petroleum supply chains and create value across the emirate’s energy ecosystem.