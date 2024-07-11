Dubai: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has announced a new agreement with the Emirates Airline group to supply aviation fuel for its cargo operations at Al Maktoum International Airport.

"The agreement is the first of its kind between Emarat and Emirates at Al Maktoum Airport and is part of the long-standing cooperation that has existed for more than three decades. Emirates is one of Emarat's oldest customers," the company said in a statement.

"This agreement marks a new phase of cooperation between Emarat and Emirates and reflects the confidence of Emirates, one of Emarat’s long-standing customers, in the quality of Emarat’s aviation fuel and distinguished services over the years.

"For several decades, Emarat has been active in transporting and supplying aviation fuel at Dubai Airports through its partnerships with Emirates and numerous other international partners. Emarat has also remained steadfast in its commitment to providing a wide range of services with the highest quality standards, ensuring the best value for millions of customers annually throughout the northern Emirates in the UAE."