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Etihad signs Air Peace deal, opening 20 new Nigeria and West Africa destinations

Interline agreement with Air Peace expands access across Nigeria, West and Central Africa

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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New interline partnership opens 20 destinations across Nigeria, West and Central Africa to Etihad passengers.
New interline partnership opens 20 destinations across Nigeria, West and Central Africa to Etihad passengers.
Etihad Airways

Dubai: Etihad Airways has signed a new interline agreement with Nigeria's largest airline, Air Peace, allowing passengers to book onward travel to 20 destinations across Nigeria, West and Central Africa on a single ticket.

The partnership will allow Etihad passengers travelling via Lagos and Accra to seamlessly connect to Air Peace's regional network once the agreement comes into effect.

The move comes as Etihad continues to expand its footprint in Africa. In April, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced plans to launch a daily Abu Dhabi-Lagos service, with the new partnership designed to provide easier onward connections across the region.

Under the agreement, travellers will be able to connect to major Nigerian cities including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Benin City, Owerri, Warri and Asaba, as well as destinations across West and Central Africa such as Abidjan, Dakar, Banjul, Freetown, Monrovia, Conakry, Bamako, Douala and Libreville.

Arik De, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Our ambitions in Africa are long term, and Nigeria sits at the centre of them.”

He added, “This agreement gives our guests access to one of the continent's most extensive domestic and regional networks. Partnerships like this are how we grow: with strong airlines that know their markets better than anyone.”

Etihad said the partnership reflects the growing importance of Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and one of its largest economies.

Trade and business ties between the UAE and Nigeria have strengthened since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in January 2026, while a growing Nigerian community lives and works across the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Peace, said: "Air Peace has always been about opening doors for Nigerian and West African travellers. Working with Etihad Airways extends that ambition, giving our customers convenient access to Abu Dhabi on Etihad's services once the new routes begin, while bringing Etihad's guests to the many destinations we serve across the region."

Combined journeys will be available to book through etihad.com once the agreement takes effect.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Etihad also highlighted a range of services aimed at making departures from Zayed International Airport faster and more convenient.

The airline promoted its home check-in service, offered with Morafiq, which allows passengers to check in from their home or hotel before travelling to the airport.

A check-in agent prints boarding passes, tags luggage and transports checked bags to the airport in advance.

The service can be booked between 24 hours and five hours before departure and starts from Dh185 for up to two bags, with additional bags costing Dh35 each. It is complimentary for passengers travelling in The Residence and First Deluxe.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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