He added, “This agreement gives our guests access to one of the continent's most extensive domestic and regional networks. Partnerships like this are how we grow: with strong airlines that know their markets better than anyone.”

Under the agreement, travellers will be able to connect to major Nigerian cities including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Benin City, Owerri, Warri and Asaba, as well as destinations across West and Central Africa such as Abidjan, Dakar, Banjul, Freetown, Monrovia, Conakry, Bamako, Douala and Libreville.

Meanwhile, Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Peace, said: "Air Peace has always been about opening doors for Nigerian and West African travellers. Working with Etihad Airways extends that ambition, giving our customers convenient access to Abu Dhabi on Etihad's services once the new routes begin, while bringing Etihad's guests to the many destinations we serve across the region."

The service can be booked between 24 hours and five hours before departure and starts from Dh185 for up to two bags, with additional bags costing Dh35 each. It is complimentary for passengers travelling in The Residence and First Deluxe.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.