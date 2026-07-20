Sale runs until July 26 for travel between August 1 and November 30 across global routes
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has launched a limited-time fare sale, offering travellers up to 20 per cent off Economy and Business Class tickets to more than 45 destinations across its global network.
The promotion is available for bookings made between July 20 and July 26, with discounted fares valid for travel between August 1 and November 30.
The offer covers a mix of leisure, business and family travel destinations, including Zanzibar, Salalah, Kraków and Palma de Mallorca.
The airline said the promotion is aimed at travellers planning summer holidays, business trips or family reunions.
Passengers booking Business Class can also take advantage of premium services, including priority airport check-in, lounge access, spacious cabins, gourmet dining and onboard service.
The sale comes as Etihad continues to operate its wider global network, although some routes have been affected by the ongoing security situation in the region.
Earlier, the airline cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait due to operational disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions. Some long-haul services have also experienced delays and longer journey times as aircraft are rerouted around restricted airspace.
Despite these disruptions, Etihad has continued expanding parts of its network, recently increasing its Abu Dhabi-Kabul service to two daily flights.
Travellers can book the discounted fares until July 26 for travel through the end of November.