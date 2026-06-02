From minerals to corridors: Why Africa matters to China, the Gulf and the West

Home to 30 per cent of the world’s mineral reserves, 8 per cent of the world’s natural gas, and 12 per cent of the world’s oil reserves, the region sits on foundations that the rest of the world is only now beginning to fully reckon with. The Democratic Republic of Congo holds roughly 70 percent of global cobalt reserves, which are used in all electric vehicle batteries manufactured today. Lithium, which is essential for every clean energy grid being built, is found in Zimbabwe and Mali. Scattered across the continent are also the rare earths, which are critical to technologies that the world has determined it cannot live without anymore. These resources were never created by the world’s green energy transition; it utilised what was already lying beneath African soil and made it indispensable to every economy on earth.