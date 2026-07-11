Beyond the mine: Where true power in critical minerals really begins

The mistake in reading today’s race for critical minerals is reducing it to a simple tally of who owns what. Power is no longer measured solely by reserves in the ground, but by the capacity to turn those reserves into something the industrial world depends on. This explains why global concern has shifted beyond the scarcity of certain elements or rising demand — it now centres on the fact that refining and processing capabilities remain heavily concentrated in the hands of a small number of countries. The world does not lack minerals. What it lacks is an evenly distributed ability to process them into usable industrial inputs. And that is where the real vulnerability lies, because whoever controls that bottleneck does not merely operate a factory — they control the pace, the cost, and, in some cases, the very feasibility of other nations’ industrial and technological ambitions.