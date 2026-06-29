$2.16 trillion power boom: Who's investing, where the money is going —and why it matters

2023 marked a turning point, with global additions jumping nearly 50% year over year to a record 510 GW, the fastest growth in more than two decades.

Solar PV has become the dominant solution, accounting for about three-quarters of new renewable capacity in 2023 and nearly 80% of projected growth through 2030. Wind remains the second-largest contributor.

China has led global expansion, installing as much solar PV in 2023 as the entire world installed in 2022, while also posting a 66% increase in wind capacity additions.

According to the IEA, the world is expected to add more renewable capacity between 2023 and 2028 (about 3,700 GW) than was installed during the previous century of commercial renewable power development.

Global capacity additions have increased every year, with solar PV driving most of the expansion due to declining costs, supportive government policies, and energy security concerns.