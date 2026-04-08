Oil follows geopolitics - the sun does not

This is why the response is increasingly local. In Egypt, we have broken ground in 2025 - in partnership with Egyptian, Chinese and Bahraini stakeholders - on a $210 million solar manufacturing hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The project includes two facilities with a combined annual capacity of 2GW of solar cells and 2GW of solar modules. While the modules facility will support domestic and regional demand across the Middle East and Africa, the solar cells plant is designed primarily for export. The objective is clear: to reduce exposure to external disruptions and bring part of the energy transition closer to the markets it serves.