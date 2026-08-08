'Water batteries' for the Philippines? 5 things to know

Why pumped-storage hydropower may be the 'missing link' in the Asian nation’s energy shift
Manila: The Philippines is entering an unusual phase of its energy transition.
It is adding solar and wind power at a pace that could eventually transform the electricity system, while at the same time confronting one of the oldest problems in power generation: What happens when the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing?
One answer may be sitting in the country’s mountains and valleys.
It is called pumped-storage hydropower, sometimes described as a giant “water battery.” Instead of storing electricity inside chemicals, it stores energy by moving water uphill.
The concept is simple: Use excess electricity — ideally from solar or wind — to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity is needed, release the water downhill through turbines and generate power.
For the Philippines, this is becoming more than a theoretical possibility.
The Philippine tourism authority, for example, describes Iligan City alone as having 24 waterfalls, reinforcing the country's unusually high concentration of waterfalls.
Aliwagwag Falls in Cateel, Davao Oriental, is regarded as the highest waterfall in the country, standing at roughly 340 meters with over 130 cascading tiers.
Limunsudan Falls in Iligan, Mindanao, measures about 270 meters (870 feet) high and is known as a grand, two-tiered drop.
The iconic Maria Cristina Falls, also located in Iligan City, stands at 98 meters (322 feet) high, and is famous as the primary source of hydroelectric power for the region.
Tinuy-an Falls in Bislig, Surigao del Sur, is 55 meters (180 feet) high and spans 95 meters wide, often called the "Niagara Falls of the Philippines".
That's not to mention the 421 principal rivers recognised across the country, grouped into 18 major river basins.
The Philippine Department of Energy has already made pumped storage a major part of its renewable-energy strategy.
Under the third Green Energy Auction, the government targeted 4,250 megawatts of pumped-storage hydropower, while bids representing 6,350 MW were submitted.
The pipeline is growing.
This presents social, engineering, financing challenges.
Among the projects accepted under the auction are the 2,000-MW Maton pumped-storage project in Apayao, the 500-MW Kibungan project in Benguet, the 600-MW Wawa project in Rizal and the 1,400-MW Pakil project in Laguna.
The latter two (Wara and Pakil) are close to Manila, the centre of power consumption.
The government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are conducting a nationwide inventory of potential hydropower sites, specifically including locations suitable for pumped-storage facilities of more than 100 MW.
That makes the question less about whether the Philippines can use water batteries and more about how responsibly and intelligently it should do so.
Imagine two enormous swimming pools, one on a mountain and one below it.
When electricity is plentiful — say, at midday when solar farms are producing more power than the grid needs — pumps use that electricity to move water uphill.
The electricity has effectively been converted into stored gravitational energy.
Later, perhaps at 7 p.m. when millions of Filipinos are turning on lights, home air-conditioners and appliances, the water is released downhill.
The falling water spins turbines and produces electricity. Then the cycle repeats the next day.
Unlike conventional hydropower, the principal purpose of a pumped-storage facility is not necessarily to consume water and generate new electricity from a river.
It is primarily an energy-storage system: a "water battery", already a century old technology.
That distinction matters. A water battery can repeatedly charge and discharge, allowing the grid to shift electricity from one part of the day to another.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has long regarded pumped storage as a particularly important form of large-scale electricity storage.
Its advantage is especially apparent when measured by storage volume: pumped hydro has historically provided vastly more stored energy globally than stationary batteries.
Because it's a blessing to be harnessed. Because demand for electricity is rising, especially from upcoming data centres. Because solar power creates a peculiar problem.
Total peak electricity demand in the Philippines reaches approximately 19.1 to 19.3 gigawatts (19,101 to 19,300 MW), especially during hot dry months (Source: DOE)
The Philippines can build enormous amounts of solar generation, but solar production peaks around the middle of the day. Electricity demand, however, often rises later.
Without adequate storage, some of that midday electricity can be wasted or curtailed.
A water battery provides a bridge: Use excess solar at noon to pump water uphill, store energy, release water at night to generate electricity.
It can also complement wind power, which fluctuates according to weather rather than the clock.
This becomes increasingly important as the Philippines tries to increase renewable energy's share of electricity generation. The government has set targets of 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040.
The policy direction is becoming clearer.
In February 2026, the DOE required new variable renewable-energy projects of at least 10 MW to integrate energy-storage systems equivalent to at least 20% of their installed capacity.
It means large new solar and wind projects in the Philippines will have to install batteries or another form of energy storage alongside the power plant. Under the new DOE rules, a company that builds a 100-megawatt (MW) solar farm must also have an energy-storage system capable of handling at least 20% of the plant's installed capacity (a minimum 20 MW of energy-storage capacity).
The message is straightforward: Building renewable generation without building flexibility and storage is no longer enough.
The country is mountainous, tropical and composed of thousands of islands, with only two seasons — wet and dry.
That creates both problems and opportunities. Its terrain provides elevation differences — exactly what pumped hydro needs.
The DOE says the country has an estimated 13.097 gigawatts of untapped hydropower potential, according to figures cited by the IMF.
The country's geography also means that storage could be strategically placed near major demand centres.
The proposed Wawa project, for example, is in Rizal, close to Metro Manila's enormous electricity demand. Pakil is in Laguna, also near the country's largest load center.
Together, the two projects are designed to provide 2,000 MW of pumped-storage capacity. That is significant because electricity is not merely about producing power.
It is also about where and when the power is available.
A gigawatt of electricity generated hundreds of kilometers away is not necessarily as useful as a gigawatt that can rapidly respond near the country's largest consumers.
Electricity demand in the Philippines is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.5% to 6.6% through 2040, driven by rising temperatures, commercial expansion, and economic development. (Source: Enerdata)
The promise of water batteries is substantial. But the technology is not a magic solution.
The Philippines would have to overcome at least five major obstacles.
Pumped storage cannot simply be installed wherever there is a vacant piece of land.
A viable site needs suitable elevation differences, geology, reservoirs, water availability, access to transmission infrastructure and enough space for major civil works.
The DOE-JICA nationwide resource inventory is important precisely because the country does not yet have a complete map of economically and environmentally viable pumped-storage locations.
And the best engineering site may not necessarily be the best environmental or social site.
A mountain valley can be an excellent location for a reservoir — and simultaneously be important to communities, forests, watersheds or biodiversity.
That makes site selection one of the country's most consequential decisions.
Calling pumped hydro a “water battery” can create the misleading impression that the facility has an unlimited supply of water.
It does not.
Pumped-storage plants require water management. Even "closed-loop" systems can experience evaporation, seepage and other losses and must account for hydrological conditions.
That becomes especially important in a country increasingly exposed to extreme weather: typhoons and intense rainfall on one side, drought and water shortages on the other.
The Philippines therefore has to answer a deceptively simple question:
Who gets priority when electricity storage and water security compete?
Drinking water, agriculture, ecosystems and industrial consumption cannot simply be subordinated to electricity production.
The answer will need to be established through transparent water-resource planning rather than left to individual projects.
“Renewable” does not mean “impact-free.”
Large pumped-storage projects can require reservoirs, tunnels, roads, transmission lines and other substantial infrastructure.
Construction can alter landscapes and ecosystems. Reservoirs can affect habitats and local water systems. Communities may face land acquisition or changes to livelihoods.
That is why environmental review and community participation cannot become bureaucratic boxes to check after the project has effectively been decided.
The proposed 500-MW Kibungan project in Benguet, for example, went through public scoping in February 2026 as part of its environmental-impact assessment process. The project is classified as environmentally critical and requires an Environmental Impact Statement before an environmental compliance certificate can be considered.
For the Philippines, the lesson from past infrastructure controversies is clear:
The social license to build can be just as important as the engineering license to build.
Pumped storage is a long-lived infrastructure asset, but it is expensive to construct.
The Wawa and Pakil projects alone involve tens of billions of pesos in investment. First Gen's directors backed a combined ₱61.87 billion investment in the two projects in 2026.
Financing is possible when investors can see how the projects will earn money.
But that raises a deeper issue: How should the Philippine electricity market pay a storage facility?
A water battery does not simply sell electricity like a conventional power plant.
It can:
buy electricity when prices are low;
sell electricity when prices are high;
provide reserves;
stabilize frequency;
help absorb excess renewable generation;
reduce renewable-energy curtailment;
provide capacity during periods of high demand.
Those services have value.
The regulatory system therefore needs to compensate storage for the different things it does, rather than treating it simply as another generator.
The Energy Regulatory Commission's proposed 2026 Grid Code is moving in this direction, explicitly incorporating pumped storage, batteries and other emerging storage technologies into grid standards.
The ERC has also moved to suspend certain grid charges for qualified energy-storage operations during national emergencies, including pumped-hydro operations intended for grid support.
There is a final irony.
The Philippines could build enough solar panels, wind turbines and water batteries — and still experience electricity problems if the transmission network cannot move the power where it is needed.
Storage works best when strategically integrated with the grid.
A giant water battery sitting in the wrong location, connected to a congested transmission corridor, cannot perform the same role as one connected close to a major load center or renewable-energy cluster.
This is particularly important for an archipelago.
The Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao grids have different characteristics, while many smaller islands operate in isolated or weakly interconnected systems.
The country's storage strategy therefore cannot be designed separately from its transmission strategy.
Water batteries are not competitors to lithium-ion batteries
The debate is sometimes framed as pumped hydro versus batteries.
That is the wrong question. The future Philippine grid will probably need both.
Chemical batteries (like lithium iron phosphate batteries) are excellent for fast response. They can react extremely quickly and can be installed relatively close to solar farms, substations or consumers.
Pumped storage has a different strength: large quantities of energy stored for longer periods.
A useful way to think about the difference is: Chemical batteries are often the grid's reflexes; water batteries can become its lungs and reservoirs.
One can respond almost instantly to fluctuations; the other can shift enormous quantities of electricity over hours and potentially longer periods.
The Philippines should, therefore, avoid betting everything on a single storage technology.
A more sophisticated strategy would connect the technologies.
Solar farms generate electricity. Some powers homes and businesses. Some charges conventional batteries. Excess electricity pumps water uphill.
Solar output falls. Chemical batteries respond rapidly. Pumped-storage plants begin releasing water. Geothermal, hydro, gas, coal, and other generators provide additional firm capacity.
The system draws on longer-duration storage, hydro resources and other dispatchable generation while electricity demand and renewable output are continuously balanced.
That is how storage becomes more than a giant backup generator. It becomes part of the architecture of the electricity system.
The most important question is not whether the Philippines should build pumped-storage plants.
It is what kind of energy system those plants should serve.
If the country simply builds water batteries alongside an old, inefficient grid, it will have created expensive storage without solving the underlying problem.
But if pumped hydro is developed alongside massive solar and wind expansion, stronger transmission, modern grid controls, competitive electricity markets and transparent water and environmental rules, it could become one of the country's most valuable pieces of energy infrastructure.
The Philippines is already moving in that direction.
The DOE is mapping potential hydropower sites. Developers are pursuing projects measured in hundreds or thousands of megawatts.
The government is requiring storage alongside large variable renewable-energy projects. And the ERC is rewriting grid standards to accommodate storage and other emerging technologies.
The scale of the opportunity is therefore becoming visible.
But so are the risks.
The country should not treat mountains as empty reservoirs, water as an unlimited resource or communities as obstacles to construction.
The real promise of the Philippines' water batteries is not simply that water can produce electricity.
It is that water can give the country something it increasingly needs: the ability to decide when renewable electricity is used.
That flexibility could prove essential as the Philippines moves from a power system built around large conventional generators toward one increasingly powered by the sun and wind.
It's up to the leaders to ensure that, in solving one national resource problem — energy — the country does not create another one involving water, land, communities and ecosystems.
Also In This Package
Philippines bets billions on hydro, solar to power AI
Philippines bets on hydropower to boost grid for AI
Philippines: ₱457B Maton 'water battery' faces pushback
Philippines: 100-year-old Baguio power plant now silent