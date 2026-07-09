Philippines speeds up rooftop solar rollout with simpler rules, faster approvals — no need for Barangay permit — how it may work for you

Banking and Rollover of Credits: Consumers can now carry forward unused net-metering credits to offset electricity usage in subsequent billing periods.

Credit Transfers: In the event of a property ownership change, existing credits can be transferred to the new owner, provided specific conditions like a conforme letter from the original owner are met.

Voluntary REC Meters: Installing a Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) meter is now optional. If waived, the generated energy will be computed using a prescribed formula after submitting an affidavit.

Streamlined Permitting: A whole-of-government initiative sets time-bound processing rules. Local Government Units (LGUs) are mandated to issue electrical permits within 3 working days and Certificates of Final Electrical Inspection (CFEIs) within 7 working days upon complete submission.