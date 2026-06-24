Philippines eyes faster, cheaper imports: 72 agencies set to join single trade platform

The Philippines has rolled out a new digital platform pulling together 72 government agencies to streamline import permits and other trade-related documents in a centralised system, instead of dealing with multiple offices. The platform is expected to cut costs and red tape. Photo shows the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), operated by the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) at the Port of Iloilo, welcomes the first arrival of Maersk’s PH6 service, expanding international shipping options for the Visayas region. ICTSI