Philippines rolls out fully digital civil registry service

New e-certificate platform offers secure, QR-verified documents with full legal validity
Dubai: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has officially launched a fully digital, end-to-end system for issuing civil registry documents, marking a major step in the Philippines’ push towards digital governance.
The new e-certificate service forms part of the agency’s broader digital transformation programme and supports the government’s vision of a "digital Philippines".
During its launch held in Quezon city, Philippines, national statistician Dennis Mapa has noted that the PSA e-certificate service introduces enhanced usability, convenience, and security for users requesting civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates.
“This service utilises an advanced cryptographic safeguard. This will ensure that the issued civil registry document is impossible to forge or tamper with,” said Mapa.
Each electronically issued certificate comes with a QR-based verification feature.
According to Mapa, the QR code allows businesses to instantly validate the authenticity of a document in real time.
“This feature provides institutions with greater assurance that the document is authentic, allowing real-time validation of the certificate's details. The seamless verification process minimises the risks of fraud, strengthens institutional trust, and delivers confidence in every transaction."
Moreover, the PSA has assured the public that the digitally issued certificates carry the same legal weight as traditional paper documents.
Educational institutions can also use the system to streamline enrolment processes, while companies, particularly human resources departments, can verify identity documents more quickly and securely.
Additionally, the agency has highlighted that the digital platform supports environmental sustainability. By reducing the need for physical courier services, the new system helps cut down on resource consumption and waste generation, promoting a greener approach to public service delivery.
The e-certificate service can be accessed online through PSA's helpline website.