Philippines rolls out fully digital civil registry service

The new e-certificate service forms part of the agency’s broader digital transformation programme and supports the government’s vision of a "digital Philippines".

“This service utilises an advanced cryptographic safeguard. This will ensure that the issued civil registry document is impossible to forge or tamper with,” said Mapa.

During its launch held in Quezon city, Philippines, national statistician Dennis Mapa has noted that the PSA e-certificate service introduces enhanced usability, convenience, and security for users requesting civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates.

Moreover, the PSA has assured the public that the digitally issued certificates carry the same legal weight as traditional paper documents.

“This feature provides institutions with greater assurance that the document is authentic, allowing real-time validation of the certificate's details. The seamless verification process minimises the risks of fraud, strengthens institutional trust, and delivers confidence in every transaction."

According to Mapa, the QR code allows businesses to instantly validate the authenticity of a document in real time.

Additionally, the agency has highlighted that the digital platform supports environmental sustainability. By reducing the need for physical courier services, the new system helps cut down on resource consumption and waste generation, promoting a greener approach to public service delivery.

Educational institutions can also use the system to streamline enrolment processes, while companies, particularly human resources departments, can verify identity documents more quickly and securely.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.