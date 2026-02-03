Suspect arrested at typing office as real case becomes public awareness message
Dubai: Sharjah Police have foiled a document forgery operation run from a typing office in the emirate, arresting a suspect who was caught red-handed with forged documents and tools used in the crime.
Police said detectives had just concluded a separate assignment when they received intelligence suggesting that a typing office was involved in forging official documents and misusing electronic government services, including the falsification of judicial paperwork.
After verifying the information, specialised teams launched a discreet surveillance operation to monitor the location. Once sufficient evidence was gathered, officers moved in, raiding the office at a critical moment and arresting the suspect while the illegal activity was underway.
Forged documents and equipment used in the operation were seized and transferred to the forensic laboratory for technical examination, while legal procedures were initiated against the accused.
Authorities said the operation prevented a forgery attempt that could have harmed individuals’ interests and undermined the integrity of official transactions.
Sharjah Police warned the public against dealing with unlicensed typing offices or seeking illegal shortcuts, stressing the risks posed by document forgery and the misuse of electronic services.
As part of efforts to raise community awareness, the real-life case has been transformed into a public awareness message by Al Dhaid Comprehensive Police Station, under the Sharjah Police General Command.
The incident was reenacted in a dramatised acting scene featured in the television programme Asakam Ala Al Quwa, aired on Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, part of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. The programme aims to educate the public on legal risks, promote compliance with the law and reinforce trust in official procedures.
Sharjah Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating fraud and forgery in all forms, urging residents to report suspicious activities and rely exclusively on authorised channels for official transactions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox