Crime

Sharjah Police bust online rental scam, arrest 13 suspects

Operation “Web of Illusion” exposes organised fraud network behind fake property listings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The gang lured victims with fake ads, collected deposits, then vanished
WAM

Sharjah Police have dismantled an organised cyber fraud network involved in fake rental schemes, arresting 13 suspects of Asian nationality, authorities said on Wednesday.

Seven-step scam revealed

The operation, dubbed “Web of Illusion,” uncovered a sophisticated network that lured victims through a seven-step process: posting fake rental ads, contacting victims, arranging site visits, collecting security deposits, obtaining signatures on forged contracts, fleeing the scene, and transferring funds abroad.

Well-coordinated gang tracked down

Brigadier General Omar Ahmed Boualzoud, Director General of Criminal Security and Ports Affairs at Sharjah Police, said the gang operated with precise roles among its members. He praised the skill and experience of the criminal investigation teams, as well as the advanced human and technological resources that enabled authorities to track and apprehend all members of the network.

How the scam came to light

Colonel Dr. Khalifa Yousef Balhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, explained that the case began when a victim reported being defrauded after responding to a property advertisement on a real estate platform. Despite the gang’s attempts to erase traces by destroying SIM cards after each transaction, police successfully traced and captured each suspect.

Police advice for the public

Authorities urged the public to verify the authenticity of online property listings, confirm the credibility of advertisers, and avoid transferring funds or signing contracts without thorough verification. Sharjah Police stressed that community awareness is the first line of defence against such crimes, essential for protecting individuals from financial and legal harm.

