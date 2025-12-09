New system replaces paper-based processes with a unified real estate platform
Sharjah has taken a major step in streamlining its rental market with the launch of a revamped package of rental services on the Aqari platform, reinforcing the emirate’s push towards fully integrated digital government services.
The initiative, launched by Sharjah Digital Department in collaboration with Sharjah Municipality under the Digital Sharjah Platform, positions Aqari as a single digital gateway for real estate services across the emirate. It replaces traditional, paper-based procedures involving multiple entities with a unified, fully digital system aligned with Sharjah Government directives and the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.
By standardising rental procedures across all municipalities, the enhanced platform boosts transparency, simplifies processes for investors and business owners, and significantly improves efficiency in real estate transactions.
The upgraded Aqari platform now offers a comprehensive range of services covering all types of lease contracts, flexible payment options and personalised dashboards for users. Services are accessed through UAE Pass, allowing customers to instantly view property and contract details.
With direct integration with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) and other relevant entities, the processes of moving into and out of properties are now fully digitised, offering a seamless, 24/7 experience.
The new system represents a qualitative leap in automation and service delivery. Lease contracts can be completed through simple digital steps, from registration to instant issuance. Around 95 per cent of processes are now fully automated, significantly reducing processing times and limiting the need for human intervention.
This transformation delivers faster, more transparent and cost-effective services for users, compared to the previous system.
Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department and Chairman of the Committee for the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform Project Aqari, said the launch reflects Sharjah’s commitment to improving government efficiency through innovative digital solutions.
He added that the move marks a new phase in the emirate’s digital transformation, shifting from basic automation to full digital integration with measurable economic and service impact, while maintaining a people-centric approach.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that digital transformation is central to enhancing service delivery amid rapid urban growth. He noted that the Aqari platform regulates leasing services, strengthens landlord-tenant relationships, and improves service quality through a unified digital system developed in partnership with Sharjah Digital Department.
Aqari reflects Sharjah’s ambition to be a leader in digital integration and a global model for unified real estate services. In addition to saving time, effort and costs, the platform supports environmental sustainability, enhances transparency and provides secure, accessible services around the clock, responding to the evolving needs of customers and the real estate sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox