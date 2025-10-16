Soon, Dubai may have a digital platform for managing security deposits, leasing

Emirates NBD, DLD ink pact to create financial products for tenants and landlords
Dubai: Two Dubai entities – Dubai Land Department and Emirates NBD have inked a pact to make the renting journey in Dubai significantly simpler.
The two announced they are joining forces on the sidelines of the ongoing Gitex Global to overhaul the digital leasing experience.
The two have pledged to transform how tenants and landlords manage everything from security deposits to rental payments through cutting-edge digital solutions.
"This partnership marks a pivotal step toward building an integrated digital rental ecosystem," said Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD.
The collaboration will introduce innovative financing products whilst enhancing transparency across rental transactions—a significant upgrade for Dubai’s property sector.
The deal comes at a critical moment in Dubai's rental market, which has experienced rapid growth and increased complexity.
Tenants frequently struggle with cumbersome payment processes and security deposit management, whilst landlords face operational inefficiencies. The two entities hope to address those pain points directly.
Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, emphasised the mutual benefits, “Through the development of innovative solutions, the partnership aims to simplify customer journeys and enhance operational efficiency.” This integration between the government and banking sectors positions Dubai as a global leader in real estate digitalisation.
Under the agreement, both organisations will leverage DLD's smart application and online portal to provide tenants with flexible, secure digital financial products.
The infrastructure being established will ensure transaction transparency whilst streamlining the entire rental journey—potentially saving renters considerable time and frustration.
The public-private collaboration aligns with both the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. By linking real estate services with innovative banking solutions, the partnership strengthens integration between government and financial institutions.
