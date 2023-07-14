Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Development Authority have recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two organisations.
As per the MoU, both the parties will set up an information exchange system to integrate their technologies to benefit customers. This integration will encompass the sharing of plot data, including developer and owner information, the exchange of location map documents, and the sharing of details from the building completion certificate.
The MoU further emphasises the importance of collaboration to implement key Dubai government initiatives, such as the Unified Location Map.
“As a major pillar supporting various industries and a key contributor to the emirate’s GDP, it is crucial to collaborate with our partners from both the public and private sectors,” said Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration sector at DLD. “This collaboration aims to maximise the sector’s impact in supporting the future direction of the emirate and achieving the goals outlined in Dubai’s economic agenda D33.”
“Additionally, we focus on enhancing the customer experience and delivering proactive services that foster increased confidence in the real estate sector.”
The Dubai Development Authority and Dubai Land Department teams will collaboratively assess, validate, and enhance APIs based on their respective areas of responsibility. Additionally, they will offer IT technical support for the APIs shared between both parties and facilitate the requirements transition. This includes preparing and exchanging existing data before implementation, as outlined in the memorandum of understanding.
“The primary objective is to streamline and simplify procedures, promoting best practices in collaborative government efforts,” said Bader Al Gergawi, Deputy Director General of Urban Planning and Development at the Dubai Development Authority. “By developing joint applications, we aim to establish a platform for efficient data exchange and ensure accuracy. This endeavour will lead to improved services and proactive measures that benefit customers in the real estate sector, ultimately enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness.”