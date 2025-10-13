Now remit to more countries using Emirates NBD's mobile application

“Our customers come from all corners of the world and their need to send money home quickly, safely, and affordably is deeply personal. By launching new near real-time remittance corridors, we’re not just enhancing a product — we’re connecting people across continents,” he said.

DirectRemit, launched in 2014, has transformed how UAE residents send money home. The service first expanded to major remittance corridors — India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the UK, and Egypt — in 2016. These markets represent over 80% of the UAE’s expatriate population, many of whom send regular funds to support families, pay mortgages, or invest abroad.

The expanded DirectRemit service is now live through Emirates NBD’s mobile and online banking channels. Customers can check the full list of supported countries on the bank’s website.

The UAE ranks second globally for outbound remittances, after the United States. The new corridors leverage Emirates NBD’s digital ecosystem and a partnership with Nium, a global fintech specializing in cross-border payments.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.