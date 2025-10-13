Now remit to more countries using Emirates NBD's mobile application

Flagship service, DirectRemit, expands across Europe, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong
Dubai: Emirates NBD has widened the reach of its flagship remittance service, DirectRemit, to more than 40 countries across Europe, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
The expansion strengthens the bank’s position in digital cross-border payments, offering faster and more cost-effective international money transfers for customers worldwide.
The upgrade brings near real-time transfers available 24/7, all year round, through Emirates NBD’s mobile app ENBD X and online banking. Key features include:
Instant money transfers with minimal delay or uncertainty
Round-the-clock availability across multiple regions
Competitive exchange rates and transparent pricing
Secure global infrastructure with robust compliance standards
DirectRemit, launched in 2014, has transformed how UAE residents send money home. The service first expanded to major remittance corridors — India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the UK, and Egypt — in 2016. These markets represent over 80% of the UAE’s expatriate population, many of whom send regular funds to support families, pay mortgages, or invest abroad.
Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Personal and Priority Banking and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said the expansion underscores the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer convenience.
“Our customers come from all corners of the world and their need to send money home quickly, safely, and affordably is deeply personal. By launching new near real-time remittance corridors, we’re not just enhancing a product — we’re connecting people across continents,” he said.
The UAE ranks second globally for outbound remittances, after the United States. The new corridors leverage Emirates NBD’s digital ecosystem and a partnership with Nium, a global fintech specializing in cross-border payments.
The expanded DirectRemit service is now live through Emirates NBD’s mobile and online banking channels. Customers can check the full list of supported countries on the bank’s website.
