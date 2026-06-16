DMCC Campus and DMCC Intelligence will focus on training, advisory and market insight
Dubai: DMCC is planning to launch DMCC Campus and DMCC Intelligence, two new platforms designed to help businesses, governments and institutions navigate a global trade environment being reshaped by technology, geopolitics and economic change.
The Dubai-based international business district said the initiative will expand its role beyond trade facilitation, company formation and business infrastructure into executive education, knowledge exchange and strategic advisory services.
The two platforms will sit under a unified knowledge platform, combining professional development, market intelligence, industry expertise and consulting services for organisations looking to strengthen competitiveness and adapt to changing trade flows.
DMCC Campus will focus on learning and professional development, bringing together executive education, industry masterclasses, webinars, specialist training and knowledge-sharing programmes.
The platform will build on DMCC’s existing educational activity across commodities, technology and trade-focused business communities. It will cover areas including commodity trading, trade finance, emerging technologies, sustainability and global trade.
DMCC Intelligence will provide advisory and consulting services to governments, economic zones, industry bodies and corporations.
The platform will combine DMCC’s practical experience with proprietary research, market intelligence and AI-enabled analysis, helping organisations improve competitiveness, attract investment and position themselves for long-term growth.
The service is expected to draw on DMCC’s more than two decades of experience as a trade hub, along with its network across commodities, technology, finance and business services.
The launch builds on DMCC’s existing work in industry education, thought leadership and advisory support across commodities, technology, trade finance and economic development.
Existing initiatives, including the DMCC Coffee Centre, DMCC Tea Centre, Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, DMCC AI Centre and academic partnerships, will form part of the broader knowledge platform.
DMCC said the rollout will take place in phases. The first phase will focus on educational content, strategic advisory services and partnerships with companies, institutions and industry organisations across its global network.