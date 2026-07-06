“Technology has become the largest and fastest-growing sector in our business district, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for innovation and high-growth businesses," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. "As that community has expanded, so too has the need for more specialised platforms that support different segments of the technology economy. DMCC Tech brings these communities together under a single ecosystem, while DMCC Cyber reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.