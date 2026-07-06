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DMCC launches cybersecurity hub as tech firms top 4,000

New DMCC Cyber vertical will support more than 200 cybersecurity companies

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DMCC launches cybersecurity hub as tech firms top 4,000
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Dubai: DMCC has launched DMCC Cyber, a dedicated cybersecurity vertical, after its technology sector crossed 4,000 companies and became the largest and fastest-growing segment in the business district.

The new vertical will support more than 200 cybersecurity companies operating across cyber resilience, digital trust, data protection, identity, and governance, risk and compliance.

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DMCC Cyber has been launched alongside the formal establishment of DMCC Tech, an overarching technology platform that brings together the district’s specialist centres and technology communities.

“Technology has become the largest and fastest-growing sector in our business district, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for innovation and high-growth businesses," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. "As that community has expanded, so too has the need for more specialised platforms that support different segments of the technology economy. DMCC Tech brings these communities together under a single ecosystem, while DMCC Cyber reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.”

AI, crypto, gaming and cyber under one umbrella

DMCC Cyber joins the DMCC AI Centre, DMCC Crypto Centre and DMCC Gaming Centre under the DMCC Tech platform, with DMCC Quantum set to follow.

The platform gives technology companies access to DMCC’s wider business community of more than 26,000 member companies across global trade, finance, commodities and emerging technologies.

DMCC said the platform is already home to companies including CrowdStrike, PwC, CYFIRMA and FPT Software, reflecting the scale and international reach of its technology community.

Space economy also in focus

DMCC Tech spans artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, gaming and emerging technologies, while also extending into the rapidly developing space economy.

The district said advances in satellites, earth observation and space-derived data are reshaping sectors such as trade, finance, logistics and resource management.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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