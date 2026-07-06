New DMCC Cyber vertical will support more than 200 cybersecurity companies
Dubai: DMCC has launched DMCC Cyber, a dedicated cybersecurity vertical, after its technology sector crossed 4,000 companies and became the largest and fastest-growing segment in the business district.
The new vertical will support more than 200 cybersecurity companies operating across cyber resilience, digital trust, data protection, identity, and governance, risk and compliance.
DMCC Cyber has been launched alongside the formal establishment of DMCC Tech, an overarching technology platform that brings together the district’s specialist centres and technology communities.
“Technology has become the largest and fastest-growing sector in our business district, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for innovation and high-growth businesses," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. "As that community has expanded, so too has the need for more specialised platforms that support different segments of the technology economy. DMCC Tech brings these communities together under a single ecosystem, while DMCC Cyber reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.”
DMCC Cyber joins the DMCC AI Centre, DMCC Crypto Centre and DMCC Gaming Centre under the DMCC Tech platform, with DMCC Quantum set to follow.
The platform gives technology companies access to DMCC’s wider business community of more than 26,000 member companies across global trade, finance, commodities and emerging technologies.
DMCC said the platform is already home to companies including CrowdStrike, PwC, CYFIRMA and FPT Software, reflecting the scale and international reach of its technology community.
DMCC Tech spans artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, gaming and emerging technologies, while also extending into the rapidly developing space economy.
The district said advances in satellites, earth observation and space-derived data are reshaping sectors such as trade, finance, logistics and resource management.