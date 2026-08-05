It's a strange housing market feature: the Philippine capital as thousands of completed condo units that remain vacant amid a big gap in affordable housing.

Manila: The condominium market here entered 2026 with a paradox: a huge housing need exists while Metro Manila simultaneously has a condo glut.

The problem of a lack of proper housing for millions of Filipinos is not an engineering one; rather, it's a "disconnect" between supply and demand.

Now, the condo market that "overheated" due to POGO-driven speculation is showing early signs of "healing".

To cut this long story short: There's a " mismatch" between what developers built, where they built it, and who can afford it, say industry trackers.

This healing process, however, is likely to be a multi-year adjustment rather than a quick rebound .

Situation 'getting worse' before it gets better

"Actually there are 82,900 unsold condos now so the numbers are growing... and the situation is getting worse," said Bertalan Feher, a Senior Marketing and Communications Consultant who specialises in the real estate, property, and complex international markets.

By end-2025, one industry report prepared by Colliers showed 79,200 unsold condo units remained unsold in Manila.

That last number is particularly important: the market is improving, but supply is still coming.

Nearly 30,000 unsold ready-for-occupancy units are sitting in the market.

Unsold inventory had reached a staggering 13.4 years of supply in Q2 2025 , but improved to about 8 years by Q4 .

Developers sold about 10,100 preselling and ready-for-occupancy units in 2025 , an 8% increase from 2024.

The end-2025 count of unsold condos rose further to 82,900 units today (August 2026), as per industry tracker Bertalan Feher.

Vacancy is expected to remain around 25% in 2026 , before easing to roughly 23.9% in 2027 .

Metro Manila ended 2025 with residential vacancy of about 24.7% .

79,200 unsold condo units remained in Metro Manila by end-2025, according to Colliers.

He also collaborates with and promotes findings from major property advisory firms like Leechiu Property Consultants , pointing to trends in residential condos, commercial offices, and tourism-driven real estate demand.

Feher shares real estate insights and market reports regarding the Philippine property sector, which has earned him a reputation as a prominent industry tracker.

Here's what to make sense of what's happening:

Currently, it's a buyers' market in Manila with discounts, extended payment terms, lower cash requirements, ready-for-occupancy (RFO) incentives being dangled by developers.

For genuine end-users, this is a much better negotiating environment than the boom years.

Colliers says these aggressive RFO promotions helped drive the improvement in sales during 2025.

For years, Metro Manila's condo market was heavily tilted toward developers. Pre-selling units could be marketed years before completion, with buyers attracted by relatively small reservation fees and installment schemes.

A condo in a genuinely connected neighborhood has a much better chance of retaining tenants and buyers than an interchangeable tower built primarily because the developer had land available.

The long-term winners are likely to be condos connected to:

This is significant because it suggests the problem isn't that Filipinos don't want condos.

The mid-income segment accounted for 77% of net take-up in Q3 2025 , indicating that there is real demand for reasonably priced housing in accessible locations.

Colliers already identified eased mortgage rates as one factor supporting the 2025 recovery. But cheaper financing alone won't solve the oversupply.

Easier financing conditions can gradually improve affordability by reducing mortgage costs and encouraging buyers who had been waiting on the sidelines.

The downside

1. Manila has an oversupply problem

This is the biggest issue. Metro Manila's vacancy rate reached 24.7% at the end of 2025, and Colliers expects it to remain around 25% in 2026.

The Bay Area is particularly exposed.

Colliers reported vacancy above 50% in the Bay Area during 2025, compared with vacancies below 15% in stronger submarkets such as Makati CBD, Rockwell Center and Ortigas Center.

That tells us something crucial: There isn't one Manila condo market. There are several. Location is becoming much more important.

2. POGO exposed the weakness

The POGO boom created enormous demand for rental units, particularly around the Bay Area and parts of Makati.

When that demand disappeared, landlords suddenly had to compete for a much smaller pool of tenants.

Rental rates consequently came under pressure. The Philippine News Agency reported that condo rents declined following the POGO exodus, although the market was beginning to stabilise.

This exposed a fundamental weakness:

Some condos were priced as though exceptional rental demand would last forever.

It didn't.

3. "Pre-selling" created a dangerous investment mentality

One of the biggest structural problems is that many buyers weren't buying homes. They were buying future resale opportunities.

The Philippine condo model made it relatively easy to purchase during construction and hope that the unit would appreciate before turnover.

That works beautifully in a rising market.

It becomes painful when thousands of owners receive their units at roughly the same time and discover that thousands of other owners are also trying to:

sell;

rent;

refinance;

exit their investment.