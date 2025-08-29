Philippines property 'super sale': 30K foreclosed homes up for grabs via Pag-IBIG, how to buy or bid

For OFWs, discounted homes make owning your dream house easier than ever: Do's and don'ts
Manila: Ready to snag a home without breaking the bank?
The Pag-IBIG Fund’s Acquired Assets Super Sale is here to make home ownership dreams come true.
As of August 2025, Pag-IBIG has unleashed over 30,000 foreclosed properties — condos, house-and-lots, and even vacant lots — at prices that’ll make your wallet smile.
This massive promo is part of the "Expanded Pambansang Pabahay" para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, aiming to bring affordable, ready-for-occupancy homes to Filipino workers and investors alike.
Overseas Filipino workers can also jump right into this sale.
The sale kicked off on Monday (August 25) and runs until December 14, 2025.
Because it’s a chance to get your foot on the property ladder for way less, with discounts reaching up to 40% off for occupied units, and about 35% off for unoccupied ones.
Plus, buyers can use Pag-IBIG housing loans with subsidised rates, for lighter payments.
Not only do you get a bargain, but current occupants of these foreclosed homes can legitimise their ownership at lower costs, giving peace of mind and stability to families.
Buying foreclosed properties can be a golden opportunity since these homes often come at prices below market value.
And for those who can’t buy yet, leasing options for up to three years are available.
Pag-IBIG has even stepped up their game with a fully digital online auction platform, so bidding from your couch is easy, transparent, and fast. New properties are added weekly, keeping the excitement alive until the campaign ends on December 14, 2025.
Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta says: “By offering larger discounts through our Acquired Assets Super Sale, we are giving more Filipino workers even more opportunities to finally own a home.”
So, if you’re looking to step into property ownership or invest smartly, the Pag-IBIG foreclosed property sale might just be your ticket. Affordable, accessible, and absolutely worth checking out!
To find the location and price of these foreclosed properties, you may visit the official Pag-IBIG Fund website and navigate to the “Acquired Assets” section (https://www.pagibigfund.gov.ph/acquiredassets.html).
The website provides a downloadable “List of Properties for Sale” in PDF format, and is updated regularly.
You may also talk to the Pag-IBIG chatbot on this site.
Listings are organised by region (e.g., Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao) and include details such as property type (condominium, house-and-lot, or vacant lot), exact location (barangay, city, province), and minimum bid price.
For example, properties in areas like Cabuyao, Laguna, are listed with specific lot numbers and barangays.
Alternatively, buyers can check bulletin boards at Pag-IBIG Fund branches or "Housing Hubs" or contact the Pag-IBIG hotline at (+63) (02) 8724-4244. You can also contact them through email at contactus@pagibigfund.gov.ph
Prices vary depending on the property’s appraised value, location, and condition, with discounts during the Super Sale reaching up to 40% for occupied units and 35% for unoccupied ones, especially for cash buyers.
The bidding process is streamlined through the "Centralized Online Public Auction" platform, allowing buyers to browse, register, and submit bids online.
Buyers need the following:
Valid government-issued ID
Philippine mobile number,
Buyer ID to participate.
Use the public auction platform: Do use the Centralised Online Public Auction Platform. Visit Pag-IBIG Branches or Housing Hubs: Physical listings are posted on bulletin boards at Pag-IBIG Fund branches or Housing Business Centers.
Get informed: Do attend promotional events (i.e. Acquired Assets Super Sale), if possible. Alternately, check official Pag-IBIG publications detailing lists of properties with discounts. These are announced on the website, social media (e.g., Pag-IBIG’s official Facebook page), or through partner real estate brokers.
Check, again: Do check for issues like unpaid taxes or occupants by coordinating with the Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Management team.
Do your homework: Once you identify a property, do schedule a site visit through Pag-IBIG to inspect its condition. This can save you headaches and help you make a wise purchase.
Stay active as a Pag-IBIG member: Pay at least 24 Pag-IBIG monthly contributions. Make sure your documents are complete & legit.
Be patient: Though some of the processes had been optimised for digital processing (paperless), the applicaiton system is still very much traditional (i.e. on printed and physical signatures).
No shortcuts: Don't aspire for shortcuts and make sure your documents are complete. Don't submit fake papers.
Have realistic expectations: These properties are sold “as is, where is,” which means you might need to handle repairs or deal with occupants still living there.
This is for informational purposes only, not investment advice. Before diving into the world of Pag-IBIG foreclosed properties, it’s a smart move to talk with a licensed investment advisor or directly consult an authorised Pag-IBIG official near you.
