Cebu Pacific opens Dh5 Dubai–Manila bookings for 2026 travel

Dubai–Manila base fares start at Dh5 for travel Mar–Sep 2026

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Cebu Pacific has announced the return of its 10.10 Super Seat Fest, offering one-way base fares from Dubai to Manila starting at Dh5, excluding fees and surcharges.

Bookings are open from October 7 to 12 for travel between March 1 and September 30, 2026. The sale coincides with the 12th anniversary of Cebu Pacific’s Dubai–Manila route.

From Manila, passengers can connect to 27 domestic destinations across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with access to regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao.

Typical one-way fares on the Dubai–Manila route currently range from Dh550 to Dh650, according to online travel agencies. The Dh5 base fare targets early bookings for 2026.

Cebu Pacific operates 37 domestic and 26 international destinations in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

The airline has also leased part of its fleet to other carriers during off-peak periods to manage capacity, including a deal in 2025 to supply aircraft to Saudi airline flyadeal.

