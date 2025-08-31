Manila trains for half the price: Students, grab your discounted 'Beep' card! Here's how

The discount programme, announced by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on August 13, is a major upgrade from the previous process where students had to show their ID and fill out a transaction slip to get a discounted single-journey ticket.

The personalised card will be printed for you right then and there.

The process is designed to be simple and on-the-spot. Students just need to visit any station on the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), LRT-2, or Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and go to the designated window. You must present a valid school ID or a certificate of registration for the current school year.

"If you are a student, you will go to any station in September, you will show your ID, and right then and there, your Beep card will be printed in every station on MRT-3 and LRT-1 and LRT-2, one time," Dizon explained in Filipino.

The cards will be valid for one year and can be used on all three rail lines. According to Dizon, the personalised card is registered to the user and is valid for one year before it needs to be renewed.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.