Manila airport cuts overnight parking fee by half — travellers breathe a big sigh

NAIA lets verified passengers pay just ₱600 instead of ₱1,200 for overnight parking

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Pasay City, Metro Manila.
A passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Pasay City, Metro Manila.
Reuters

Manila: Good news coming in from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The long-feared overnight parking fee that made travellers cringe just got sliced in half. Verified passengers now pay ₱600 instead of the eyebrow-raising ₱1,200.

That’s like a mini win for every jet-setter’s wallet.

“We can’t say if the 50-percent cut is right or wrong,” said MIAA boss Eric Ines, “but it’s good for the passengers. It will be a relief for them.”

And honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Here’s the deal: To snag this half-off deal, you gotta show your trip ticket and boarding pass when parking your car overnight.

No magic shortcuts — just proof you’re flying out, not using the lot for an extended car nap. For travellers, it's a win; but the parking saga at NAIA definitely ain't over yet.

Regulation

Ines also clarified that MIAA only regulates parking fees for the first two hours — anything beyond that is up to the airport operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC). So, if NNIC wants to slash or hike rates after two hours, MIAA’s hands are tied.

Since last year, NNIC’s been charging ₱50 for the first two hours anyway, so if you’re just popping in, that’s still the baseline.

More than two hours? Well, the price tags vary, but verified passengers can take comfort in the overnight discount.

Ines neatly summed it up: “Everything other than the two-hour rate is non-regulated. We cannot meddle.”

Plus, changing fees isn’t a one-man show for MIAA. Any big moves need national-level talks with groups like NEDA and the PPP Center.

Meanwhile, travellers chimed in with some cultural flavour: The cut is welcome, but ₱600 is still “a day’s wage” for many Filipinos, especially considering the Filipino habit of “hatiran and sunduan” — chauffeuring friends and family to and from the airport.

So it’s not dirt cheap, but it’s a solid step toward easing the burden for genuine travellers.

Hopefully, this sparks more smart moves to keep NAIA parking smooth and fair.

Main points:

  • NAIA overnight parking fee slashed from ₱1,200 to ₱600 for verified travelers

  • Proof of travel (ticket and boarding pass) required for discount

  • MIAA regulates only first 2 hours of parking; beyond that, pricing is up to NNIC

  • National bodies (NEDA, PPP Center) oversee any major changes in fees

  • Filipinos welcome relief but say ₱600 is still expensive for a day’s parking

  • New system aims to discourage non-travelers from hogging airport parking spots

