Heathrow pepper-spray attack: What really happened

Pepper-spray attack at Heathrow Airport leaves 21 hurt — one man arrested, manhunt ongoing
Multiple reports now confirm that a major emergency response at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3 on Sunday was triggered by a pepper-spray assault and robbery inside a multi-storey car park, causing widespread transport disruption.
The dramatic pepper-spray assault and robbery at the airport’s multi-storey car park injured 21 people — triggering a large police manhunt.
The disturbance unfolded at about 8:11 am, when a group of four men reportedly ambushed a woman inside a lift, sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray, and stole her suitcase.
The spray quickly dispersed throughout the lift and surrounding area, causing coughing, eye irritation and breathing difficulties among bystanders.
According to The Independent and AP News, the woman was attacked and robbed of her suitcase inside a lift in the Terminal 3 parking garage.
During the confrontation, the suspects released what police describe as a “form of pepper spray.”
The spray quickly dispersed beyond the lift, affecting passengers and airport staff nearby — including a three-year-old child.
This prompted a massive emergency mobilisation:
Armed police flooded the car park
Firefighters and paramedics treated victims
Access roads and tunnels around the airport were shut
Elizabeth Line and shuttle transport were temporarily suspended
The dramatic scene captured earlier — armed police moving through a gridlocked car park — now aligns with what was unfolding.
Armed officers arrived within minutes and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault.
Authorities stress the attack is not terrorism-related, describing it instead as a targeted confrontation that spilled over into the public.
The pepper spray attack suspect remains in custody while authorities interview witnesses to trace the remaining three suspects, as per SkyNews.
Reports from The Guardian note that three additional suspects are believed to be involved and remain at large.
Police are reviewing CCTV and urging the public to come forward with information. Full tunnel access and rail links have since reopened, but the investigation remains active.
The incident caused chaos across the airport.
Shuttle buses, rail services including the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express, and tunnel access roads were disrupted, leaving many passengers stranded for hours.
Overcrowding and delays forced some travellers to wait more than three hours for transport away from the terminal.
Officials believe the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute among people known to each other. Investigations are ongoing.
