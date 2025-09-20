Cyberattack hits Heathrow check-in: Air India issues passenger advisory

Technical issues cause cancellations and delays at European airports
Major European airports, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin, faced cyber-related disruptions on Saturday, affecting check-in and baggage drop systems and causing delays. Collins Aerospace, the provider behind the affected systems, said the issue could be mitigated through manual check-in operations.
In response, Air India issued an advisory urging passengers flying from India to London to complete web check-in before arriving at the airport. “A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience,” the airline stated.
“Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving to help ensure a smooth experience.”
Brussels Airport reported 10 cancellations and 17 delays of over an hour, while Heathrow warned of potential delays for departing passengers. Berlin Airport also reported longer wait times due to the technical issue.
