GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Cyberattack hits Heathrow check-in: Air India issues passenger advisory

Technical issues cause cancellations and delays at European airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
London's Heathrow Airport - the busiest in Europe - said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a "technical issue" that "may cause delays for departing passengers".
London's Heathrow Airport - the busiest in Europe - said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a "technical issue" that "may cause delays for departing passengers".
Shutterstock

Major European airports, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin, faced cyber-related disruptions on Saturday, affecting check-in and baggage drop systems and causing delays. Collins Aerospace, the provider behind the affected systems, said the issue could be mitigated through manual check-in operations.

In response, Air India issued an advisory urging passengers flying from India to London to complete web check-in before arriving at the airport. “A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience,” the airline stated.

“Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving to help ensure a smooth experience.”

Brussels Airport reported 10 cancellations and 17 delays of over an hour, while Heathrow warned of potential delays for departing passengers. Berlin Airport also reported longer wait times due to the technical issue.

Related Topics:
indiaair indiacybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cyberattack sparks travel turmoil in Europe

Cyberattack sparks travel turmoil in Europe

2h ago1m read
From bulky to Air: The ultra-Slim iPhone reinvention by Abidur Chowdhury (inset). The iPhone Air is part of Apple’s broader iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Meet the iPhone Air designer

3m read
Passengers gather at an entrance of Tribhuvan International Airport after it reopened in Kathmandu on September 10, 2025, following a closure due to civil unrest in Nepal's capital.

Air India, IndiGo add extra flights amid Nepal unrest

2m read
The patients treated at Terminal 4 were not seriously injured and that officers found no trace of any dangerous material.

Heathrow Airport terminal reopens after evacuation

1m read