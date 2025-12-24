Watch: Plane lands itself after cabin pressure failure in historic first

Garmin’s Autoland completed its first real-world emergency landing from climb to shutdown
Dubai: A Beechcraft Super King Air 200 autolanded itself Tuesday at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport after a rapid loss of cabin pressure, marking the first full real-world use of Garmin's Autoland system from takeoff to shutdown.
The twin-engine turboprop, operated by Buffalo River Aviation on a repositioning flight from Aspen with no passengers, climbed through 23,000 feet when pressurisation failed. Both pilots donned oxygen masks per procedure, and the system automatically engaged, selecting KBJC as the nearest suitable runway.
Garmin confirmed the event as the first end-to-end emergency deployment of Autoland, now on about 1,700 aircraft. The system broadcast emergency messages, navigated, communicated with controllers, lined up for Runway 30R, touched down, braked and shut down engines autonomously.
Air traffic recordings captured the automated alert: “Pilot incapacitation… emergency autoland in less than one minute on runway 3-0 right.” Buffalo River CEO Chris Townsley clarified no pilots were incapacitated; the message came from the system's standard protocol.
Corporate pilot Ryan Barstad, flying nearby, heard multiple guard frequency broadcasts before the King Air circled southeast of the field and executed a precise landing amid instrument conditions, icing and mountains.
Townsley praised the crew's decision to let Autoland run uninterrupted. “Their decision prioritised life and safety above all else,” he said. The pilots monitored performance and stayed ready to intervene.
The aircraft, N479BR registered to Gunner Aviation of Arkansas, featured recent Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and Autoland upgrades from Blackhawk Performance Center in Missouri. Buffalo River called it proof of operational autonomy for the King Air 200.
The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation. The plane departed KBJC normally the next day for Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.
Garmin plans more details post-review but hailed the “successful landing” as a safety milestone. Installed on certified aircraft, Autoland activates manually or automatically on events like pressure loss, handling all phases to a full stop.
- With inputs from agencies.
