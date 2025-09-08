GOLD/FOREX
London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material, firefighters say

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal.

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

London: Part of a terminal at Heathrow Airport in London was evacuated Monday because of a possible hazardous material, authorities said.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated while emergency services responded.

Passengers could be seen outside the terminal as firefighters responded to the scene. The evacuation was a precaution, the London Fire Brigade said.

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. All other terminals were operating.

