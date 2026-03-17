Fully digital apostille system allows documents to be authenticated online
Dubai: The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has launched a fully digital apostille system for Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) electronic certificates and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) electronic certification, authentication, and verification (eCAV) documents.
With the new system, Filipinos can now obtain apostilles for PSA documents such as birth, marriage, or death eCertificates and CHED eCAVs including transcript of records or diploma entirely online. This removes the need to submit physical papers at DFA offices and shortens processing time.
For millions of overseas Filipinos workers, including those in the UAE, who often require authenticated documents for employment, education, or residency applications, the system provides a more efficient way to process paperwork.
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An apostille is a certification that verifies the authenticity of a public document so it can be recognised in another country.
The Philippines has joined the Apostille Convention in September 2018, simplifying document authentication for international use.
“The new system also reduces processing time and enables secure government-to-government transmission, ensuring authentication that is secure, traceable, and globally recognised,” said DFA in a statement.
For her part, DFA secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro has noted that the initiative has marked a major step in the country’s push to modernise public services through digitalisation.
“The launch of the fully digital apostille for PSA eCertificates and CHED eCAVs demonstrates our commitment to modernizing public services while strengthening the Philippines’ international engagement. This system enables our citizens to access fast, reliable, and secure document authentication anywhere in the world,” stated Lazaro.
Applicants can use the new digital apostille service through the DFA e-Apostille portal.
On the other hand, civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, or death certificates, can be processed through PSA helpline website.
Meanwhile, academic records may be authenticated through the CHED one touch portal.
To recall, Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stressed the urgency of modernising government services through technology.
“Digitalisation is the call of today; not of the future — but of the present. It is here. It is needed, and it is needed today. The government must fully embrace digitalisation to provide better service to the people, through its vital frontline services and its back-end functions,” said Marcos during his state of the nation address in 2023.
The project has been developed through close coordination between the DFA, PSA, and CHED to ensure seamless digital issuance and authentication of documents.
Moreover, the DFA is working with other “document-issuing government agencies” to integrate them into the e-Apostille system, which could further expand digital authentication services.
Over 200 participants have attended the launch event at the DFA office in Pasay city, Philippines, including representatives from government agencies that issue public documents, members of the diplomatic corps, and media organisations.