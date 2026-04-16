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Environmental breach? Philippines awaits report on cyanide use in disputed shoal

Findings will guide possible diplomatic action as concerns over marine pollution surface

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Philippine Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad speaks next to a slide presentation of seized yellow bottles suspected to contain cyanide in waters of Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea
Philippine Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad speaks next to a slide presentation of seized yellow bottles suspected to contain cyanide in waters of Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea
AFP-TED ALJIBE

Dubai: The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has declared that it is awaiting the results of a “scientific and technical analysis” into the alleged use of cyanide in waters of Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea, before determining its next steps.

The statement has been issued following the remarks of National Security Council assistant director general and spokesperson Cornelio Valencia, who cited concerns over the alleged illegal discharge and use of cyanide in the area.

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Diplomatic response under review

According to the DFA, Philippine authorities have confiscated chemicals from Chinese fisherfolk operating in the Ayungin Shoal last year. These materials are currently undergoing analysis by relevant agencies to determine their composition and possible use.

"The formal report will serve as the basis for the DFA to evaluate and determine the appropriate diplomatic action to take on this matter," said the agency.

Moreover, it has stressed that the use of cyanide in marine environments poses serious risks to ecosystems such as coral reefs and fish populations.

"The use of cyanide and other similar toxic agents in the marine environment is irresponsible and unacceptable, and runs counter to obligations of states parties under the 1982 UNCLOS, particularly the duty to protect and preserve the marine environment and prevent pollution at sea."

Disputed waters

Ayungin Shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone but is part of a broader area in the South China Sea subject to overlapping claims.

Incidents in the waters have drawn attention due to competing territorial assertions and concerns over maritime activities.

Continued monitoring

Meanwhile, the DFA has noted that the Philippines will continue to monitor developments and respond to any situation affecting its maritime rights.

"The Philippines will continue to monitor and call out any infringements on its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction across all its maritime zones," stated DFA.

The agency has not provide a timeline for the release of the scientific report.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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