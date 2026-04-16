Environmental breach? Philippines awaits report on cyanide use in disputed shoal

Findings will guide possible diplomatic action as concerns over marine pollution surface
Dubai: The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has declared that it is awaiting the results of a “scientific and technical analysis” into the alleged use of cyanide in waters of Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea, before determining its next steps.
The statement has been issued following the remarks of National Security Council assistant director general and spokesperson Cornelio Valencia, who cited concerns over the alleged illegal discharge and use of cyanide in the area.
According to the DFA, Philippine authorities have confiscated chemicals from Chinese fisherfolk operating in the Ayungin Shoal last year. These materials are currently undergoing analysis by relevant agencies to determine their composition and possible use.
"The formal report will serve as the basis for the DFA to evaluate and determine the appropriate diplomatic action to take on this matter," said the agency.
Moreover, it has stressed that the use of cyanide in marine environments poses serious risks to ecosystems such as coral reefs and fish populations.
"The use of cyanide and other similar toxic agents in the marine environment is irresponsible and unacceptable, and runs counter to obligations of states parties under the 1982 UNCLOS, particularly the duty to protect and preserve the marine environment and prevent pollution at sea."
Ayungin Shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone but is part of a broader area in the South China Sea subject to overlapping claims.
Incidents in the waters have drawn attention due to competing territorial assertions and concerns over maritime activities.
Meanwhile, the DFA has noted that the Philippines will continue to monitor developments and respond to any situation affecting its maritime rights.
"The Philippines will continue to monitor and call out any infringements on its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction across all its maritime zones," stated DFA.
The agency has not provide a timeline for the release of the scientific report.