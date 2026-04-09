Applying for a Philippine passport now? Here’s why it may take longer

Moreover, the resulting tensions have disrupted key trade routes and slowed the movement of essential materials used in passport production.

The issue has stemmed from the impact of the US and Israel military operation against Iran, which triggered retaliatory strikes from Tehran and affected parts of the Gulf.

Dubai: The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that passport applications submitted from the last week of March this year may take longer than usual to process, citing logistical and supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing regional situation.

Additionally, efforts are underway to stabilise operations and return processing times to normal as soon as possible.

DFA has assured that it is working closely with its third-party service provider responsible for the printing of ePassports to resolve the delays.

"Applicants are advised that the release of new passports may take 10 to 15 working days from the date of application until further notice," said the agency.

In a statement, the DFA has noted that the delays may continue while supply chain issues persist.

For other inquiries or issues, the DFA has provided the following contact numbers, available on working days:

Applicants requiring emergency or urgent consular services have been urged to contact the DFA directly through email to its office of consular affairs and passport concerns team.

Meanwhile, travellers have been reminded to allow extra time for passport processing during this period.

Talks aimed at negotiating a longer-term peace agreement have also been expected to take place in Pakistan.

In a recent development, the US and Iran have agreed to a temporary pause in hostilities under the US–Iran two-week ceasefire deal.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.