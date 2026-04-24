How Filipino workers abroad can turn job experience into college degrees

The programme recognises years of professional experience as academic credits
Dubai: Filipino workers abroad can now convert their years of job experience into formal college degrees, following the launch of a new online enlistment system by the Philippine Commission on Higher Education (CHED).
The platform, introduced early this April during a forum in Manila, has been designed to make it easier for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to access higher education without leaving their jobs.
The system operates under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Programme (ETEEAP), which allows professionals to earn academic credits based on their work experience.
Instead of going through traditional long-term schooling, applicants undergo an assessment process where their skills and industry experience are evaluated. Eligible candidates can then complete only the remaining academic requirements needed for a degree.
Through the digital platform, OFWs can register online and undergo pre-assessment. This reduces processing time and allows applicants to start their academic journey even while working abroad.
To support applicants on the ground, CHED has also been set to roll out enlistment kiosks in universities and colleges across the Philippines, offering guidance and in-person assistance.
The programme prioritises OFWs with at least five years of professional experience, particularly those who have been displaced due to global uncertainties.
According to Shirley Agrupis, chairperson of CHED, the programme ensures that workers who have built careers abroad but lack formal degrees are given a second chance at academic recognition.
“To our OFWs, you are not starting over. We will give formal recognition to your skills and what you have learned,” said Agrupis in Filipino.
The initiative has been part of efforts by the Philippine government to support OFWs and improve their long-term career prospects.
Agrupis has noted that the goal is to help workers transition more smoothly into better roles.
“The objective is to improve employment readiness, enable career mobility, and support the reintegration of OFWs into the local workforce through accessible and credible pathways to formal credentials,” stated Agrupis.
In a survey conducted by CHED in January this year, more than 5,000 OFWs have expressed interest in the programme, particularly in key sectors such as hospitality, health sciences, and teacher education.
At present, 112 higher education institutions across the Philippines have been authorised to offer ETEEAP.
Moreover, CHED data has revealed that 1,409 OFWs are currently enrolled while still abroad, and 333 have already graduated as of last February. Many have also reported gaining promotions or better job opportunities after earning their degrees.
The ETEEAP has been institutionalised by Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2025.