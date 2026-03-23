GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Built for the storm: Typhoon-proof wind turbines rise in Laguna — Philippines opens energy floodgates

A new generation of typhoon-resistant wind turbines signal leap in renewable technology

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The first of 17 typhoon-resistant wind turbines rises in Laguna, southeast of Manila. It forms part of purpose-built "Kalayaan 2" project designed to withstand strong tropical storms coming in from the Pacific.
The first of 17 typhoon-resistant wind turbines rises in Laguna, southeast of Manila. It forms part of purpose-built "Kalayaan 2" project designed to withstand strong tropical storms coming in from the Pacific.
Acciona Energía

Manila: A new generation of typhoon-resistant wind turbines is taking root in the Philippines — marking not just a technological leap, but a structural shift in the country’s energy future.

Spanish firm Acciona Energía has installed the first turbine for its 101-MW Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna, marking a milestone in designing infrastructure that can withstand the country’s most destructive force: tropical cyclones.

Electricity produced in this site will feed the Luzon power grid.

Engineering for extreme weather

Unlike conventional turbines, Kalayaan 2’s 17 units are purpose-built for storm-prone environments:

  • Reinforced tower structures to withstand extreme wind loads

  • Smart control systems that adjust blade pitch and rotation during high winds

  • Advanced sensors that trigger automatic shutdown and protection modes

In a country hit by an average of 20 typhoons annually, this isn’t optional —it’s survival engineering.

Wind power in a fossil-heavy grid

The Philippines remains heavily reliant on coal and imported fuels, with renewables contributing roughly 30% of the power mix.

Momentum is shifting.

The government is targeting 35% renewable share by 2030.

Multiple wind corridors — from Ilocos to Mindoro — are currently being developed.

Projects like Kalayaan 2 and the 108-MW Daanbantayan solar plant are part of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

Once operational by end-2026, Kalayaan 2 alone is expected to:

  • Power thousands of homes

  • Avoid ~250,000 tons of CO₂ annually

  • Strengthen energy security in a volatile fuel market

Investment surge: 100% foreign ownership opens the gates

The real game-changer is policy.

These reforms are designed to unlock billions in investment while integrating local firms — especially MSMEs — into global energy value chains.

Acciona alone is investing ₱15 billion across its wind and solar pipeline, with 1.5 GW of projects planned in the region.

The company’s broader footprint — from water systems to transport — signals how energy is converging with infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is investing $3 billion (around ₱181 billion) to develop the 1-gigawatt (GW) San Miguel Bay offshore wind farm in Camarines Sur, about 12 hours by car southeast of the capital Manila.

This project, developed in partnership with ACEN, is poised to be the country's largest offshore wind project, with completion expected by 2028.

Storm-ready power plants

The Philippines is no longer just building wind farms — it’s building storm-hardened energy systems for a climate-challenged future.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones (typhoons and storms) hit the Philippines per year, with about 8 to 9 passing through or making landfall, making it one of the most storm-prone countries in the world.

Peak typhoon season is July to October, though they can occur year-round. 

With typhoon-proof turbines, liberalised ownership rules, and rising demand for clean power, the country is positioning itself as one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling renewable energy frontiers — where extreme weather meets next-generation engineering, and policy meets capital at scale.

FACT FILE: Renewable Energy Reforms

Law: Public Service Act (amended)

Key Change: Allows 100% foreign ownership in renewable energy

Impact: Removes long-standing 40% cap on foreign equity

Target: Accelerate capital inflow, technology transfer, and grid expansion

Policy shift: Green Energy Auction Program (20-year supply contracts)

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wind wind turbines in Mindoro are paired with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to smooth out generation fluctuations and ensure stable grid delivery.

Philippines: Mindoro's 16.5MW wind farm hits full power

3m read
Photo shows a man works at a solar power plant in Mikir Bamuni village, Nagaon district, northeastern Assam state, India, Feb. 18, 2022.

Global solar generation tops 2,000 terawatt-hours

3m read
The Manila City Hall (foreground left). The Philippines, however, is not Manila alone — it is mountains and islands, farms and fishing towns, 7,641 stories wider than the capital’s skyline.

Rivals to co-builders: A vision for the Philippines

5m read
A view of the Maria Cristina Falls and the adjacent Agus IV hydro-electric powerplant (lower centre). in Mindanao, southern Philippines. This aging 200-MW powerplant, first commissioned in 1953, forms part of the Agus-Pulangui hydropower complex (APHC). There are at least 100 known waterfalls in the country. Iligan City alone is nicknamed the "City of Majestic Waterfalls" and boasts more than 20+ waterfalls. APHC comprises 7 run-of-the-river hydropower complexes, with a total generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW). It energises most of Mindanao (population: 26 million), the southern island with a land area three times the size of Belgium. The state-owned complex is up for sale.

Philippines: How $433b projects would cut power rates

5m read