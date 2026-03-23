Philippines: Mindoro's wind farm hits full power after key upgrade

Renewables drive: Mindoro wind farm achieves full power with recent enhancements
Manila: The Philippines' 16.53-megawatt Wind Energy Power Facility (WEPF) on the island of Oriental Mindoro is now operating at full capacity, thanks to the installation of three current transformers (CTs) at Bay 1 of the Calangatan Switching Station.
The facility's output had been limited by equipment issues at the switching station, preventing full dispatch to the Mindoro grid, the Department of Energy (DOE) explained.
"Renewable energy generation was observed to be curtailed during periods of strong wind due to equipment limitations," the DOE stated.
The upgrade job will help thousands of the island's residents. WEPF is the biggest wind facility so far on the island of 1.43 million inhabitants (2024 census) with a land area of 10,572 km² (about one-third of Belgium's size).
With the successful upgrade, the system can now handle the full dispatch of approximately 16 MW from the PHESI (Philippines Hybrid Energy Systems, Inc.) facility.
The project can power up to 19,200 households, curbs reliance on fossil fuels, and minimises renewable energy curtailment and significantly boosts renewable energy "utilisation" across the Mindoro Island grid and stabiliser electricity for Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO) consumers, as per DOE.
Located in Oriental Mindoro, the WEPF represents one of the largest wind energy projects in the Philippines, harnessing strong coastal winds to generate clean power.
Developed and operated by PHESI, it pairs wind turbines with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to smooth out generation fluctuations and ensure stable grid delivery.
The BESS plays a critical role by storing excess energy during peak wind periods and releasing it as needed, addressing the intermittent nature of renewables.
This hybrid setup enhances reliability for the local grid, which serves Oriental Mindoro's residential, commercial, and industrial users.
Grid constraints like those at Calangatan had previously forced curtailment — intentionally reducing output to avoid overloads — limiting the farm's contribution during high-wind events.
Upgrade Impact and Collaboration
"Now able to deliver the full available wind generation to the Mindoro grid," the DOE noted, crediting the CTs for resolving these bottlenecks. Current transformers measure high electrical currents safely, enabling precise monitoring and control essential for integrating large-scale renewables.
"Resolving grid constraints and improving system readiness are essential steps in enabling renewable energy projects to operate efficiently and contribute more meaningfully to the country's energy supply," said DOE Secretary Sharon Garin.
The installation resulted from a collaborative effort involving the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo), National Power Corporation (NPC), PHESI, Ormin Power Inc., and the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (OMECO).
This work underscores the multi-stakeholder approach needed to expand the nation's renewable infrastructure.
The Philippines is accelerating its wind energy sector, with over 66 GW of potential capacity across 92 offshore wind service contracts awarded as of August 2024.
Major projects include Acciona Energía’s 101-MW Kalayaan 2 wind park (Laguna, 2026 completion) and upcoming offshore projects by Copenhagen Energy and BlueFloat Energy.
The country is pushing toward 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040 under the Philippine Energy Plan.