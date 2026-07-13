Philippines bets billions on hydropower to power AI era, cut fossil fuel dependence

A small hydropower plant tucked in the foothills of Nueva Ecija has begun generating electricity in March 2026, marking a milestone in the Philippines' push to expand renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Alternergy's 5-megawatt Dupinga run-of-river (ROR) hydropower plant in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija supplies around 158,000 households across Nueva Ecija province through the local power grid. The project is Alternergy's second renewable energy facility to enter commercial service in 2026, following the commissioning of the 28-MW Balsik Solar Power Plant in Hermosa, Bataan, in February. Alternergy