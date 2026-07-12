Philippines: Why a century-old hydropower system that once powered Baguio remains silent

Permanently shut: The Asin Hydropower Plants (comprising three plants built between 1921 and 1936) are century-old renewable energy facilities owned by the Baguio City government, though some parts are physically located in the neighbouring town of Tuba, Benguet. The complex has been entirely idle since 2012 due to disputes between Baguio City and Tuba and expired permits. The city recently rejected a ₱1.27-billion rehabilitate-operate-transfer proposal for the Asin hydropower complex, stalling the project due to issues over jurisdiction, regulatory approvals and "community consent". Art Tibaldo