The Philippines has numerous dams including 15 run-of-the-river systems. Altogether, these megastructures produce 1.19 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. With at least 20 hydropower projects in the pipeline, this unprecendented move has potential to generate up to 12.74 GW, according to the Department of Energy data. The abundance of natural water falls makes the Philippines an ideal place to harness this renewable energy, especially pumped-hydroelectric power, whih it has pioneered in South-east Asia. PNA