Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon looks for new gas fields to power Philippines’ future

Razon's Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. looks beyond Malampaya
Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon Jr.’s energy firm is pressing beyond the aging Malampaya gas field in a bid to expand the country’s long-term domestic gas supply and reduce reliance on imported fuel.
Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., the Razon-led operator of Malampaya, said it has an “ongoing study” to explore potential new gas blocks outside the current field area, according to Prime Energy President and CEO Donnabel Kuizon Cruz.
The move comes amid efforts to extend Malampaya’s productive life through drilling new wells, including recent discoveries like Malampaya East-1 (MEA1) and Camago-3, which officials say could sustain gas output for years.
Malampaya supplies a significant portion of Luzon’s electricity, but output has declined after more than two decades of operation.
This prompted Manila to consider broader exploration to meet energy demand, particularly as the nation seeks to cut costs and energy import dependence.
Prime Energy has begun mobilising geological and technical teams as part of the exploratory push, though specific sites and timelines have not been disclosed.
Kuizon Cruz said the company updates its work program annually to identify targets beyond Malampaya as part of a strategy to secure future gas supply.