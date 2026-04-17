GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon looks for new gas fields to power Philippines’ future

Razon's Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. looks beyond Malampaya

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
As of April 2026, Enrique Razon Jr. is the richest person in the Philippines with an estimated net worth of $16.5 billion to $16.7 billion, according to the 2026 Forbes World's Billionaires list.
As of April 2026, Enrique Razon Jr. is the richest person in the Philippines with an estimated net worth of $16.5 billion to $16.7 billion, according to the 2026 Forbes World's Billionaires list.
File / Social Media

Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon Jr.’s energy firm is pressing beyond the aging Malampaya gas field in a bid to expand the country’s long-term domestic gas supply and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., the Razon-led operator of Malampaya, said it has an “ongoing study” to explore potential new gas blocks outside the current field area, according to Prime Energy President and CEO Donnabel Kuizon Cruz.

The move comes amid efforts to extend Malampaya’s productive life through drilling new wells, including recent discoveries like Malampaya East-1 (MEA1) and Camago-3, which officials say could sustain gas output for years.

Powerfing Luzon grid with gas

Malampaya supplies a significant portion of Luzon’s electricity, but output has declined after more than two decades of operation.

This prompted Manila to consider broader exploration to meet energy demand, particularly as the nation seeks to cut costs and energy import dependence.

Prime Energy has begun mobilising geological and technical teams as part of the exploratory push, though specific sites and timelines have not been disclosed.

Kuizon Cruz said the company updates its work program annually to identify targets beyond Malampaya as part of a strategy to secure future gas supply.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Suspended Congressman Francisco Austria "Kiko" Barzaga in a police booking photograph taken on April 13, 2026 at the Dasmariñas City Police Station, Cavite Province (south of Manila).

Filipino congressman arrested over 'cyberlibel'

4m read
Richest 10 in 2025 (clockwise from top left): Elon Musk, Larry Page, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Steve Ballmer, Warren Buffett, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg. Market sentiment and stock performance continue to cause daily wealth swings even at billionaire levels. Most saw overall net worth increases by end- 2025.

What world’s richest lost, regained since the war began

3m read
Flaring of the Camago-3 gas well off Palawan, Philippines. The success of drilling and testing of Camago-3, reported on Thursday (March 26) comes at a pivotal moment. With Camago-3 and MAE-1 now confirmed by recent tests, the Philippines gains a crucial energy buffer while giving policymakers time to scale renewables, LNG, and emerging energy technologies.

Philippines hits jackpot in Camago-3 gas drilling

3m read
Filipino tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.

Ricky Razon: Richest Filipino on Forbes 2026 list

2m read