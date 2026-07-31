Pax Silica and the water question: Central Luzon has water — the real question is how to manage it

Balancing farms, communities and data centres in Central Luzon’s engineered water economy
The loudest argument against Pax Silica is increasingly becoming a simple one: “There won’t be enough water.”
That concern should not be dismissed.
But neither should it be allowed to become an argument against the Philippines joining the global AI economy.
The more important question is: Does Central Luzon have the water resources, rainfall, rivers, reservoirs and engineering capacity to support a major technology and manufacturing cluster — without depriving farmers and communities?
The answer is, potentially: "Yes".
But it requires serious planning and competent execution.
Look at the geography: The proposed Pax Silica hub is in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, on a roughly 1,618-hectare site.
The location sits within one of the country's most important water-producing and agricultural regions.
The wider Pampanga River Basin covers about 10,061 sqkm and is one of the Philippines' major water-resource systems, supporting irrigation, hydropower, domestic consumption and industry.
The basin receives substantial rainfall.
Studies put average annual rainfall across the Pampanga basin at roughly 2,155 millimetres, while JICA data show rainfall ranging from about 1,700–1,800 mm in lower portions to more than 2,400 mm in some northeastern catchments.
The upper catchment feeding Pantabangan averages about 2,183 mm a year. Tarlac and neighbouring Pangasinan have up to 20 waterfalls.
The province averages about 2,013 mm of annual rainfall, with roughly 90% occurring during the May–October wet season.
And this isn't merely rain falling onto rooftops. Central Luzon is threaded by major rivers and reservoirs.
PAGASA identifies the Tarlac River as a principal tributary of the Agno River, whose basin receives enormous runoff from the surrounding mountains. PAGASA estimates annual flood runoff in the Agno system at approximately 6.654 billion cubic metres.
A 50 MW data centre using traditional evaporative cooling typically needs about 500,000 to 750,000 gallons (1,900,000 to 2,800,000 litres) of water daily, though actual consumption varies by climate and system design.
The Pampanga system, meanwhile, includes the Pantabangan Reservoir, with a storage capacity of roughly 2,966,000,000 cubic metres.
Nueva Ecija is similarly built around water infrastructure. The province's irrigation system supports enormous agricultural production.
In 2026, the National Irrigation Administration restored irrigation service to almost 40,000 hectares of farmland through the Talavera River Super Diversion Canal project, benefiting about 26,335 farmers.
That is an important fact. It shows that Central Luzon already operates a huge, engineered water economy. The issue isn't whether water exists.
The issue is how much can be sustainably allocated, when it is available, where it can be stored, and who gets priority.
This is where the environmental critics are actually spot on.
Data centres can consume large quantities of electricity and, depending on their cooling technology, water.
That is not propaganda; it's a legitimate infrastructure concern.
Just one bit of relevant info: Singapore, an island-nation with no natural water resources of its own (it imports water from Malaysia), has ≈70 data centres, more than the 40+ operating in the Philippines.
Just one bit of relevant info: Singapore, an island-nation with no natural water resources of its own (it imports water from Malaysia), has ≈70 data centres, more than the 40+ operating in the Philippines.
It’s true that around the world, communities are already arguing about data centres competing with agriculture, households and other industries for water and electricity.
In June, 40 mayors around the world joined a C40 initiative calling for more sustainable data-center development, including better management of water, electricity, land, emissions and community impacts.
The initiative noted that roughly 1,700 data centres already operate in C40-affiliated cities, with further growth expected. (The US has more than 5,400 data centres).
So when Filipino environmentalists ask: “What happens to our water?” There is nothing unreasonable about the question.
Ask it: Demand the numbers. Demand the hydrological studies. Demand seasonal water-balance modelling. Demand drought scenarios. Demand groundwater monitoring. Demand recycling targets. Demand environmental safeguards.
But then ask the next question: What happens if the Philippines says "no" to AI infrastructure altogether?
The Pax Silica debate has now drawn academics, Tiktokers, Gen-Zs, bishops, apart from hard-core Marxists and greens.
It's a good sign.
But here's another inconvenient fact missing from much of the ongoing Pax Silica debate. The Philippines already has a data-centre industry.
Depending on the definition and whether facilities under construction are included, industry trackers count roughly 40-plus data centres operating or established in the Philippines.
The exact number varies by registry — the oft-cited figure of 44 may be treated as a current industry count.
But the broader point is indisputable: Pax Silica did not invent Philippine data centres.
They are already operating in the country even before the deal was signed. The Philippines is already part of the digital infrastructure economy.
The question is whether we remain a relatively small participant or attempt to become a much larger regional node.
And that is a very different debate.
Some critics point to protests and political battles over data centers in the United States, Canada and Europe. Those examples deserve attention. But they do not prove that the Philippines should abandon data centres.
They prove something else: Data centres have become so important that governments everywhere are now fighting over how to accommodate them.
New York, for example, recently imposed a temporary moratorium on new “hyperscale” data centres consuming 50 megawatts or more, while the state works through concerns involving electricity, infrastructure and environmental impacts.
That is not the death of the data-centre industry.
It is the opposite. It is evidence of an industry becoming so strategically important that governments are redesigning energy, water and land-use policy around it.
The same phenomenon is happening across the world.
AI needs computing. Computing needs data centers. Data centers need electricity. Cooling systems need water or alternative cooling technologies (such as sending them to space).
And all of it requires land, communication lines, roads and skilled workers.
This is the physical infrastructure of the AI economy.
The Philippines cannot wish or protest it away.
This is where Pax Silica can become a test of Philippine engineering rather than merely a test of Philippine politics.
Instead of saying: “The data center will consume water”, ask: “How can we design the facility so that it consumes as little fresh water as possible?”
That means rainwater harvesting. Large storage reservoirs. Water recycling. Closed-loop cooling.
Wastewater treatment. Non-potable water for cooling where technically feasible. Strict groundwater limits. Real-time aquifer monitoring. Water-loss controls.
And, where appropriate, alternative cooling systems that substantially reduce freshwater demand.
BCDA has said the planned hub is expected to rely substantially on rainwater harvesting, storage, treatment and recycling, rather than simply drawing from local community supplies.
The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has also told government that available water sources in the project area can meet proposed demand while prioritising community requirements.
Those claims should be independently tested. That’s what environmental regulation is for.
Don't simply believe BCDA or NWRB. Verify both.
Verification, however, is different from outright, sloganeering-driven (US-is- an-imperialist scrooge!) rejection.
And Central Luzon needs more than data centres. Pax Silica is not simply a giant server farm. The proposed New Clark City hub is intended as an industrial ecosystem involving AI, chips, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.
This may be the most important point being missed.
The Philippines joined the Pax Silica initiative precisely because it wants to participate in those global supply chains. The potential economic scale is enormous.
BCDA estimates that Pax Silica could eventually attract $40 billion to $70 billion in investments and generate more than 130,000 high-quality jobs.
More than 20 companies have already expressed interest in investing in the wider Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), according to Philippine officials.
Those are not trivial numbers. They mean construction jobs, engineers, electricians, technicians, software developers, AI specialists, logistics workers, warehouse operators, equipment suppliers, security professionals, researchers, semiconductor workers, maintenance crews, accountants, managers, food service crew.
Around that ecosystem, thousands of indirect jobs could be created.
The electricity question can be treated the same way. Pax Silica will require enormous amounts of reliable electricity. Again: legitimate concern. But it can also become an economic catalyst.
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is planning a dedicated substation for New Clark City, with investment estimated at nearly $114 million (₱7 billion), partly in anticipation of rising demand from the planned AI industrial hub.
The target is to have the dedicated connection installed by the end of 2028. That is precisely how major industrial clusters develop.
Here’s the important rule of economics: A large “anchor” customer creates demand. Demand justifies infrastructure. Infrastructure – requiring huge capital – attracts more companies. More companies create more jobs.
And a larger industrial base creates a larger market for energy, logistics, telecommunications and professional services.
That’s how tech clusters like the Silicon Valley came out. Before becoming a global tech hub, this 4,800 square km region was a lush agricultural district known as the "Valley of Heart's Delight," famous for its massive fruit orchards, packing houses, and canning industries.
The challenge is ensuring that the infrastructure expansion does not simply shift costs onto ordinary Filipino consumers.
Make the investors pay their fair share. That should be the rule.
They are right to say: Don't repeat the mistakes of other countries. Don't approve projects first and figure out water later. Don't allow groundwater extraction to undermine farms and households.
Don't allow developers to dump infrastructure costs on communities. Don't sacrifice watersheds. Don't treat environmental impact assessments as mere paperwork. Don't assume rainfall today guarantees water tomorrow. Climate change is making that assumption increasingly dangerous.
Nueva Ecija itself provides a warning.
Pantabangan Reservoir has experienced dramatic drawdowns during severe dry periods. During the 2024 heatwave, water levels fell by about 26 metres, exposing portions of the old submerged town.
That is precisely why Pax Silica needs a drought-resilient water strategy. Abundant rainfall does not mean infinite water. It means the Philippines has a potentially valuable resource that must be managed intelligently.
But environmental protection cannot become an argument against modernisation.
There is a difference between: “Build Pax Silica responsibly” and “Reject Pax Silica.”
The first is responsible environmentalism. The second risks becoming isolationism, or “neo-Luddism” – a pushback against modernity, i.e. smartphones, AI, digital ecosystem.
Here’s the sad part of our history: The Philippines has spent decades exporting millions of workers because we did not create enough opportunities at home that respected our true value.
I spent 25 years of my life pursuing opporunities overseas. Being away from loved ones, missing important family gatherings, skipping Christmases, can be a very lonely, challenging journey indeed. Now, an opportunity is emerging to bring some of those opportunities here.
Proponents say the goal is explicitly to turn the country's brain drain into brain gain — creating opportunities for Filipino engineers, researchers, computer scientists and other professionals to build careers domestically.
That should matter, too. The real question is not “data centers or water”. It is: Can we have both?
Can Central Luzon support advanced tech while protecting agriculture? Can we build data centres without destroying aquifers?
Can we use rainwater that would otherwise run off into rivers and eventually the sea? Can we recycle industrial water? Can we consider desalination technology?
Can we build renewable energy alongside new industrial demand? Can we make tech companies pay for the grid and water infrastructure they require? Can we make communities beneficiaries rather than victims?
Can we require transparency and independent monitoring? Can we attract billions of dollars while enforcing Philippine environmental law?
Yes — if we are competent enough, and bold enough, to do it. And that may ultimately be the real test of Pax Silica.
Not whether we are pro-American, or anti-American (or pro-/anti-imperialist. Not whether AI is fashionable. Not whether data centres consume water.
But whether the Philippines has the institutional maturity to say: “You are welcome to invest here — but you are to pay your fair share, respect our people and the environment, and create genuine value.”
That is what a confident country does.
It does not reject the future. It negotiates with it.
The Philippines already has the rivers. It already has the rainfall. It already has reservoirs. It already has data centers.
It already has semiconductor expertise. It already has millions of talented workers.
What it has lacked is the scale, infrastructure and industrial strategy to put these pieces together.
Pax Silica could be an opportunity to do precisely that.
Protect the water. Protect the farmers. Protect the communities. Protect sovereignty. But after putting those safeguards in place, let's not insulate ourselves out of the world's biggest technological transformation.
The AI revolution is coming whether the Philippines participates or not. The choice is whether Filipinos merely consume it — or help build it.