Philippines: Economic Security Zone at New Clark City — what you need to know about Pax Silica, why it matters

Why the Philippines could become a critical link in America’s AI, chip supply chain
Manila: A little-noticed ceremony in Central Luzon last month could signal one of the most significant shifts in the Philippines’ economic strategy in decades.
On May 30, Jacob Helberg, the US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs, visited New Clark City to unveil a ceremonial marker for a planned Economic Security Zone (ESZ), a flagship project under the US-led Pax Silica initiative.
The visit underscored Washington’s growing effort to build secure supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals among allied nations.
“Securing our supply chain is a strategic priority of the Trump administration and it is the centrepiece of the State Department’s Pax Silica initiative,” Helberg said during the event.
The project is part of a broader vision to combine what US officials describe as “the predictability and certainty of American innovation” with “the speed and scale of Asia.”
Pax Silica is a strategic coalition launched by the United States in late 2025 to strengthen allied control over technologies considered essential to economic and national security.
The initiative focuses on three sectors:
Artificial intelligence infrastructure
Semiconductor manufacturing
Critical minerals and rare-earth supply chains
The effort reflects growing concern in Washington and allied capitals over China's dominant position in semiconductor fabrication, battery materials, and rare-earth processing.
The Philippines became the 13th member of the initiative in April 2026.
Unlike Taiwan, South Korea, or Japan, the Philippines is not a major chip manufacturer.
Its strategic value lies elsewhere.
The country possesses substantial reserves of nickel, copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals required for semiconductors, batteries, data centres, aerospace systems, and advanced defence technologies.
According to US and Philippine officials, the country's role within Pax Silica will centre on two areas:
Supplying critical mineral inputs
Hosting advanced manufacturing and technology facilities
At the heart of that plan is a proposed 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone within the broader Luzon Economic Corridor framework.
The corridor links major economic hubs across Luzon and is envisioned as an AI-driven industrial platform capable of attracting investment in:
Semiconductor assembly and testing
Aerospace manufacturing
Data centres
Advanced logistics
Renewable energy
Critical-mineral processing
Located in Central Luzon, New Clark City has been marketed as a master-planned urban and industrial centre with access to major transport infrastructure, including the nearby Clark International Airport and the expanding expressway/commuter rail network connecting Luzon.
Supporters argue that Clark offers the land, power availability, and logistical advantages needed for large-scale technology investments that would be difficult to accommodate in congested Metro Manila.
The initiative emerges amid intensifying technological competition between the United States and China.
Washington has increasingly sought to diversify supply chains away from concentrated manufacturing centres and reduce dependence on geopolitical rivals for critical technologies.
Several analysts compare Pax Silica to earlier efforts by the United States and its allies to secure energy supplies during the Cold War.
The difference today is that silicon chips, AI infrastructure, and critical minerals are increasingly viewed as strategic resources on par with oil.
Several countries have been cited as partners because of their advanced technology ecosystems and expertise in semiconductor design, cybersecurity, defence technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
As of mid-2026, the following 13 countries are official signatories of the Pax Silica Declaration:
United States (Initiative leader)
Australia
Finland
Greece
India
Israel
Japan
Qatar
Republic of Korea (South Korea)
Singapore
Sweden
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
United Kingdom
Note: The Philippines officially joined as the 13th member in April 2026, and the US is currently partnering with the country to build a massive 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone in Luzon. Taiwan participates in the coalition as a "non-signatory guest contributor".
Despite enthusiasm surrounding the project, significant hurdles remain before the Philippines can emerge as a major technology hub.
Investors continue to cite concerns about:
Infrastructure gaps
Electricity costs
Logistics efficiency
Regulatory consistency
Skills development
Corruption and permitting delays
The last one on the list, corruption and permitting delays, remains a persistent challenge.
However, recent US reports recognise significant "game-changing" economic policies and structural measures while continuously urging further reforms regarding foreign equity, corruption, and supply chain tracking.
In September, for example, the Philippines unlocked 99-year land leases for foreign investors via RA 12252, and reformed right-of-way laws via ARROW Act. The country has also seen massive investments in the energy sector, particularly renewables, potentially making local power rates more competitive vs ASEAN neighbours.
Industry analysts note that semiconductor ecosystems require decades of investment and close coordination among government, universities, utilities, and private industry.
Philippine officials have continued promoting the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) as a cornerstone of the country's industrial strategy, while US representatives have emphasized the importance of building trusted supply chains among allies.
If fully realised, the Economic Security Zone could position the Philippines as a key node in a new generation of global supply chains centred on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals.
For decades, the country has largely served as a supplier of labour and raw materials.
Pax Silica's promise is different: transforming the Philippines from a peripheral participant in global technology production into a strategic player in the industries likely to define the 21st century.