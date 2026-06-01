Philippines eyes $100 billion electronics exports — industry chief Dan Lachica urges more reforms, cheaper power

Gulf News: Filipinos are also known as innovators, but industry support to bring those innovations to market is wanting. Do you see the lack of Venture Capital support for innovations as an area that must be developed further? I can think of one Pisay-related example: air-conditioner without refrigerant (AirDisc) invented by Ysa Palma, a Pisay alumna (Bicol regional campus) hasn’t hit the market, more than 5 years after it was patented/won awards. It was earlier reported she wanted $3m for her invention. Your thoughts... please.